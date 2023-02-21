Tournament of Champions is back for season 4, and we’ve got the list of all 32 chefs competing, hailing from the East, and West Coast.
The Food Network show will see 32 chefs competing for the huge Tournament of Champions cash prize, hosted by Guy Fieri. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that all their favorite parts of the show, including the Randomizer, have also made a return.
We take a look at the 32 chefs competing in the show.
Tournament of Champions season 4 chefs: East Coast
- Eric Adjepong
- Karen Akunowicz
- Kelsey Barnard Clark
- Maneet Chauhan
- Leah Cohen
- Madison Cowan
- Tobias Dorzon
- Graham Elliot
- Tiffani Faison (Winner of the Tournament of Champions III)
- Darnell Ferguson
- Jose Garces
- Ilan Hall
- Stephanie Izard
- Christian Petroni
- Britt Rescigno
- Jonathon Sawyer
West Coast
- Carlos Anthony
- Nate Appleman
- Shirley Chung
- Tiffany Derry
- Elizabeth Falkner
- Crista Luedtke
- Mei Lin
- Antonia Lofaso
- Brian Malarkey
- Shota Nakajima
- Viet Pham
- Joe Sasto
- Tracey Shepos Chanami
- Adam Sobel
- Jet Tila
- Lee Anne Wong
When does Tournament of Champions season 4 air?
Season 4 of Tournament of Chefs began Sunday, February 19, and will air every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Food Network.
In the end, one chef will win the tournament of Champions belt and the $100,000 cash prize.
Variety reports that the final will air on April 9, and “Guy is pulling out the ultimate wild card by inviting a surprise judge who is one of the most respected and revered chefs in the world.”
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK