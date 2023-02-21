Tournament of Champions is back for season 4, and we’ve got the list of all 32 chefs competing, hailing from the East, and West Coast.

The Food Network show will see 32 chefs competing for the huge Tournament of Champions cash prize, hosted by Guy Fieri. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that all their favorite parts of the show, including the Randomizer, have also made a return.

We take a look at the 32 chefs competing in the show.

Tournament of Champions season 4 chefs: East Coast

Eric Adjepong

Karen Akunowicz

Kelsey Barnard Clark

Maneet Chauhan

Leah Cohen

Madison Cowan

Tobias Dorzon

Graham Elliot

Tiffani Faison (Winner of the Tournament of Champions III)

Darnell Ferguson

Jose Garces

Ilan Hall

Stephanie Izard

Christian Petroni

Britt Rescigno

Jonathon Sawyer

West Coast

Carlos Anthony

Nate Appleman

Shirley Chung

Tiffany Derry

Elizabeth Falkner

Crista Luedtke

Mei Lin

Antonia Lofaso

Brian Malarkey

Shota Nakajima

Viet Pham

Joe Sasto

Tracey Shepos Chanami

Adam Sobel

Jet Tila

Lee Anne Wong

When does Tournament of Champions season 4 air?

Season 4 of Tournament of Chefs began Sunday, February 19, and will air every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Food Network.

In the end, one chef will win the tournament of Champions belt and the $100,000 cash prize.

Variety reports that the final will air on April 9, and “Guy is pulling out the ultimate wild card by inviting a surprise judge who is one of the most respected and revered chefs in the world.”

