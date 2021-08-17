Have you met Molly Yeh’s husband? Inside Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones host’s farm life











Do you love ice creams and want to try out some new flavors? If so, Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones is just the show for you! Food Network’s latest series will see ice cream masters create an original Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, and it is hosted by none other than Molly Yeh!

Even if you don’t really know who she is, we’re sure you have heard of the chef’s internet-breaking popcorn salad. To enlighten you further, we’ll help you explore Molly’s personal life as we take a look at her husband and family.

Celebrity chef is married to Nick Hagen

Molly may be known for her unusual recipes, but it was music that brought her and her husband Nick Hagen together.

They are both music majors, with Molly receiving her Bachelors in Music from the Julliard School.

After tying the knot in 2014, the couple moved from Minnesota to North Dakota and welcomed their first child in March 2019. They’ve named their daughter Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen.

Molly’s husband is a farmer

Nick was reportedly a trombonist for his college’s orchestra but after graduating, he moved to North Dakota to take care of his family’s farm. He is a fifth-generation farmer.

While not much is known about his life from earlier, reports suggest that he grew up in Grand Forks, and Nick’s mother is also a chef like his wife.

As far as their marriage is concerned, the couple seems to be living a happy life, and the chef’s Instagram posts are proof of the same.

Talking about moving into a farm, Molly said in an interview with Glamour, “When Nick brought up the idea of moving to the farm, I thought, Oh my gosh. I could spend my days blogging. And that was the moment when I thought that it really could become a real thing.”

Cookbook author’s net worth explored

Not only is Molly a chef and a blogger, but she is also an American cookbook author.

Over the years, her successful career in cooking, blogging, and writing has helped Molly make an impressive fortune. According to ExactNetWorth.com, she is estimated to be worth a whopping $8 million!

She released her first book titled Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm in 2016, which won her the Judges’ Choice IACP Cookbook Award in 2017.

A year later, she went on to host the Food Network series Girl Meet Farm. And now, she is returning as the host for Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones, which is set to premiere on August 16.

