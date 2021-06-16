









Discovery Plus’ brand new show Chopped Next Gen aired its finale episode yesterday.

Viewers witnessed some of the most unique and creative creations on the six-episode TV series. The show premiered on May 25, 2021, and the competing chefs were tasked with creating a unique dish.

Although she couldn’t win the Chopped contestant Taylor Hurt captivated many fans with her passion for cooking. As some of them turned to know more about the young star they were shocked to learn that the contestant has now passed away.

@alexalive9 @caseyscall I just watched the #Chopped episode with your friend #TaylorHurt. She seemed like a beautiful person. So sorry she passed so soon. — stephen a wurst (@stephenawurst) June 16, 2021

Terrific show, as always. I was saddened by the “In Memory of Taylor Hurt” at the end. I hope her family and friends took comfort in seeing her make such a great Jambalaya in the Chopped kitchen. — Eyedoc333 vaxxed (@eyedoc333) June 16, 2021

What happened? She was definitely a passionate chef. #Chopped — Rachel Lewter (@toomuch4ne1) June 16, 2021

Who was Taylor Hurt?

Taylor’s obituary reveals that she was 30 years old and a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She passed away on November 29, 2020.

Over the course of her short yet fruitful life, Taylor fulfilled her dream of being a chef.

She was a professional chef at New York’s LaRina restaurant in Brooklyn. Over the years the passionate cook learnt to create many original recipes and also collaborated to publish her own recipes in the Be Nourished cookbook.

Her obituary reveals that one of her biggest dreams was to star in a highly acclaimed cooking show. Chef Taylor’s dream was fulfilled as she starred on Chopped Next Gen shortly before she passed away.

Previously Taylor also worked as a sous-chef at The Birdhouse Cafe in her hometown and a cook at Cotton Blues.

Chopped chef’s obituary explored

Taylor’s obituary reveals that she is survived by her parents Gary and Luvith Hurt, Del Sanders, and Kay Cameron.

She has a sister Vivian Hurt.

The Chopped Next Gen star was in a relationship with a woman named Paige Pirtle.

Paige often shared pictures with their girlfriend Taylor. She recently also took to Instagram and posted a picture of Taylor reminding fans to watch the episode featuring her.

Latest episode of Chopped Next Gen recapped

Discovery Plus’ Chopped Next Gen announced its winner on the June 15 episode. Chef Kenyatta Ashford, a New Orleans native, won the hit tv show after he wowed the judges with his ”Afro-creole” style of cuisine.

The chef competed against 2 other skilled contestants and prepared his winning meal under strict time constraints. At the moment he runs his own restaurant Neutral Ground, located inside, Proof Bar & Incubator in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The chef won a $10,000 prize on the Tuesday night episode.