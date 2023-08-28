Worst Cooks In America is back in 2023 with a fresh new spin-off series, Love at First Bite. Sixteen singletons attempt to learn some skills in the kitchen to use on future dates. However, the competition is whittling down pretty quickly as some contestants have withdrawn themselves. Now, fans want to know why did Charles leave Worst Cooks?

Worst Cooks In America: Love at First Bite combines the comedic value of the cast’s lack of cooking skills with their dreams of conquering the dating world. Hosts Jeff Mauro and Anne Burrell are on hand throughout the competition to ensure that they “get something on the plate” this season.

Who is Charles from Worst Cooks In America?

Charles Osborne is an actor, comedian, and writer.

He lives in Harlem, New York, and decided to give Worst Cooks In America a whirl in 2023.

Charles appears on the Food Network show as he fits the bill of ‘Worst Cook In America’ after burning a pan of hot water.

He wanted to “conquer southern food,” but added that his “ultimate goal” was to “snag a husband.”

Charles is on Instagram with almost 95k followers at @astarosborne.

Worst Cooks In America: Love at First Bite

Food Network’s Worst Cooks In America: Love at First Bite kicked off its first episode on August 6, 2023.

As of August 27, only half of the competition series’ contestants remain.

While many of the budding cooks have been eliminated from the show, some of them, including Charles, left the series for another reason.

Charles was a fan-favorite whose early departure left viewers “sad.”

One wrote that he was a “party,” while another tweeted: “He was so funny on this show.”

Why did Charles leave Worst Cooks?

On August 27, Charles was nowhere to be seen on Worst Cooks.

The contestant left the show for health reasons.

Charles was deemed too ill to continue competing on the Food Network series. However, the show stated that he was doing OK.

He and Michael Kazakov both withdrew from the competition due to illness.

However, Amy Solomon, Matthew Militello, Denz Mooney, Toneata Morgan, Terri Arcelia, and Kermit Moss Jr were all eliminated from the 2023 series.

WATCH WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: LOVE AT FIRST BITE SUNDAYS AT 8/7C