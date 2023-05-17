Ben Chan returned to Jeopardy on May 16 after first appearing on the game show in April. He had a three-streak win before he was unable to travel for another show back in April, cutting his time short. Mayim Bialik hosted another Jeopardy episode on Tuesday.

However, Ben is back now and fans are pleased to see him taking part in Jeopardy another time.

The contestant managed to bag himself tens of thousands of dollars during his time on the show. So, let’s find out more about Ben – he’s a philosophy professor.

Who is Jeopardy’s Ben Chan?

Ben Chan is a Jeopardy contestant who appeared on the show in 2023.

He’s a philosophy professor at St. Norbert College.

Ben hails from Green Bay Wisconsin.

During his first appearance on Jeopardy, Ben explained an “unusual walk” he’d had around San Francisco.

He said he visited China Town with a friend and thought he’d order some food in Cantonese.

Ben said: “I thought I would brush off my rusty Cantonese skills to order some egg tarts.”

The contestant explained that he accidentally ordered two dozen egg tarts instead of two and spent the afternoon handing out free tarts to other people.

Find him on Twitter at @JeopardyBenBen.

Ben is back on the game show

After his appearance on Jeopardy in April 2023, fans were pleased to see Ben back on the show in May.

Many viewers tweeted their excitement to see Ben back on the game show.

His previous winnings were just under $70,000 and his record stood at 3-0.

Ben went up against Hannah Wilson during the show’s May 15 episode.

Hannah’s Jeopardy run ended

Going head-to-head with eight-time winner Hannah Wilson was nothing for Ben as he defeated her during the May 16 episode.

Hannah said that she was “incredibly relieved” that the game was over and that she was “glad” Ben “beat” her as he “did an amazing job.”

Ben’s winnings during the May 16 episode stood at $60,000. He ended Hannah’s winning streak and took his own to four. The Jeopardy star’s overall earnings sit at over $120,000 following his fourth win.