Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s giveaway from the show’s May 10 episode is set to brighten some people’s days if they’re to solve the word-based puzzle. Pat and Maggie Sajak host the Celebrity episode and were joined by Vanna White, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik.

The ABC show’s celebrity spin-off series first kicked off in 2021. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune sees famous faces take part in the game show and donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

May 10 saw an exciting giveaway announced on the show. If the giveaway puzzle can be solved, the winner will bag themselves a $10,000 prize. A dream holiday is also up for grabs in the Celebrity VIP Sweepstakes.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune giveaway puzzle

During Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s May 10 episode, Vanna White, Mayim Bialik, and Ken Jennings took part in the game show.

Pat Sajak announced during the show that viewers at home are in with a chance of winning a dream vacation.

The show’s giveaway vacation is a magical Disney cruise to the Bahamas.

Jim Thornton describes the Wheel of Fortune giveaway

A dream vacation is up for grabs for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune viewers in 2023.

The show’s announcer, Jim Thornton, describes the vacation as “the ultimate trip.”

He said that the winner will be hopping aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship, setting sail around the Bahamas.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s Ultimate Host Night saw the announcement that viewers have two chances to win $10,000, as well as the chance to win the dream vacation in the VIP Celebrity Sweepstakes.

How to enter the Celebrity Sweepstakes

By heading over to the Wheel of Fortune website, fans can enter the Celebrity $10k Sweepstakes as well as the Celebrity VIP Sweepstakes.

To enter, viewers firstly have to tune into the episode airing on May 10.

They then have to “write down the solutions to both of the $10,000 Giveaway puzzles, as well as the name of the celebrity who solves the Prize Puzzle Round puzzle.”

Next, join the Wheel Watchers Club.

Then enter the Sweepstakes: “Separately, enter the name of the celebrity who solves the Prize Puzzle Round puzzle on this page after each show airs.”

The giveaway closes on May 12, 2023, at 2:59:59 pm PT.