Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ironically has its viewers asking who Tig Notaro is











ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, September 9, with three new celebrities vying to win money for a charity of their choice. Episode three featured Nikki Glaser, Tig Notaro and Thomas Lennon as they had their hand at bagging the most amount of money for their charity.

Despite all three contestants making an impact on the show, it was Tig who stole the show with their infectious personality and fans was quick to show them the love online. Find out about Tig’s time on the show here as well as discovering more about them.

Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11354 Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cQq1GELi_Ic/hqdefault.jpg 1108018 1108018 center 22403

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Tig Notaro?

Mathilde O’Callaghan “Tig” Notaro (born March 24, 1971) is an American stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actress. They are also known for their deadpan comedy which is loved by many across the nation.

Tig’s success has managed to win them many awards throughout their life, with their acclaimed album, Live being nominated in 2014 for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

Notaro was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and is the daughter of Mathilde “Susie” O’Callaghan and Pat Notaro. The comedy star is happily married to Stephanie Allynne.

View Instagram Post

Fans want Tig on every episode

During their time on Wheel of Fortune, fans were obsessed with Tig and thought they were hilarious. One fan on Twitter said:

Tig Notaro on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune made my night. They are so wonderfully funny and smart, and so wildly unexpected. Their guess of the last puzzle before the bonus puzzle fit the tiles and yet was hilariously off the rails. Still giggling!

Another chimed in to the comments saying, “I need Tig Notaro on every episode of Wheel of Fortune from here on out.”

It seems that fans were thrilled with Tig’s efforts on the show and wish that they were returning for next week’s episode.

WRI thank Tig for their support

Tig was on the show supporting the World Resources Insitute and the organization was so grateful to them that they made a point of it on their website. The statement from Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO, read:

Thank you to Tig Notaro and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for generously supporting World Resources Institute! Many of our staff and supporters really enjoyed cheering Tig on during the show.

The WRI believes “climate change is the most urgent puzzle that must be solved” and they were extremely grateful for Tig’s support.

They ended the statement by saying, “With all our efforts combined, we can achieve a world where people and nature can thrive.”

WATCH WHEEL OF FORTUNE WEEKNIGHTS ON WPSD LOCAL 6, 6:30 PM.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK