Many Generation Gap fans are all asking the same question about Donny Osmond in 2023. The hit game show made its return to ABC this year kicking off season 2 on June 29. The hour-long episodes see seniors and juniors from the same family take on various challenges.

What’s up for grabs on Generation Gap? Prizes, and lots of them. But the only way that prizes can be won is if the pairs of competitors work together to solve pop culture questions. Movies, TV shows, and music are just some of the areas of expertise that would come in handy for the ABC show. One man who has got the singing and entertaining down is Donny Osmond.

Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images

Generation Gap is back

Returning for a second season on June 29, 2023, Generation Gap is hosted by Kelly Ripa.

The family-friendly game show’s release date has been looming for some time and fans have been getting excited on the social channels in its lead-up.

However, there are many fans of the show who can’t forget about one aspect of the show’s first season.

Generation Gap season 1 episode 1 was said to star Donny Osmond, according to Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. However, it doesn’t appear that the episode ever aired.

Fans ask for Donny Osmond’s Generation Gap episode

Since the Donny Osmond episode confusion in September 2022, fans clearly haven’t been able to let it go.

When fans were asked if they were "ready" for a new season of the Generation Gap on May 22, one fan commented: "Yes I just wish they would play the missing Donny Osmond episode."

A fan wrote in the comments ahead of the new 2023 season's release: "What about the missing episode with Donny Osmond?"

One commented: “What about the missing episode about Donny Osmond”

Another asked the same thing: “Where is the Donny Osmond episode”

More asked: “Are you going to show the missing Donny Osmond episode from last season?”

Another was puzzled over the same and commented: “When are you going to show the last episode of last season that you have not shown yet?”

Donny is a grandfather again in 2023

While Generation Gap fans are expressing their confusion over Donny Osmond’s 2022 episode, he’s being kept busy by his family.

The 65-year-old is a family man who has been married to wife Debbie since 1978 and together they had five sons.

He shared a post to Instagram of himself holding his newborn grandson and wrote: “Thank you, Chris and Alta for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie’s and my life. Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven.”

