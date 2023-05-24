As Beat Shazam returns to Fox in 2023 and more teams attempt to identify songs as quickly as they can, fans are asking whether anyone has Beat Shazam in the show’s history. Jamie Foxx, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, isn’t hosting the series this May.

TV presenter Nick Cannon hosts the show in Jamie’s place during the 2023 series.

During each round of the game, different amounts of money are up for grabs. Round one sees $1000 on the table for the first four songs guessed correctly during ‘Shazam Shuffle’. However, what most players are really after is the show’s $1 million grand prize. So, has anyone ever won it?

Credit: Beat Shazam YouTube channel

Has anyone Beat Shazam?

Musical game show Beat Shazam first premiered in 2017 with Jamie Foxx as host.

Since then, the show has aired six seasons and 65 episodes. Jamie’s daughter Corrine Foxx also appeared on the series as the DJ.

Of all the episodes, many contestants have won money on the show. But, only three teams have actually ‘Beat Shazam’ in the game show’s history.

Who are the $1 million winners?

Three teams have ‘Beat Shazam’ in the Fox show’s history.

In 2017, season 1 contestants Christina Porcelli and Steve Lester were the first to ever secure the $1 million grand prize.

The couple walked away with enough money to have their dream wedding.

A year later, Donna Natosi and Ryan Walton were the next couple to win the $1 million prize in season 2.

Aaron and Martin Smith also took a risk for the $1 million during season 3 which paid off. The teacher’s bagged themselves the grand prize in 2019.

$1 million prize hasn’t been won for years

Although three teams have ‘Beat Shazam’ in the show’s history, the grand prize hasn’t been won for some time.

Since 2019, no-one has managed to secure the $1 million.

As sexon 6 airs in 2023, new teams are set to do all they can to guess the songs correctly and become the next winners of the grand prize.

WATCH BEAT SHAZAM TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON FOX