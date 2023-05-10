Ken Jennings is back in 2023 with a brand new Jeopardy spin-off series Jeopardy Masters. The game show features six contestants who have bagged themselves millions in winnings from their time on the series.

Now the Masters are here ready to compete once again. Only one of them will be crowned champion of champions and Jeopardy‘s ‘Greatest Of All Time’, Ken Jennings, is on hand to guide the contestants through the contest.

Without further adieu, let’s get to know the six competitors taking part in the show kicking off on May 8, 2023: Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Andrew He, Mattea Roach, Sam Buttrey, and James Holzhauer.

Jeopardy Masters contestants: Amy Schneider

Winner of 40 consecutive games, Amy Schneider is one of the six competitors taking part in the Masters spin-off.

Her prize money came in at almost $1.4m after winning the Tournament of Champions in 2022.

With over 73k followers on Instagram, Amy can be found @jeopardamy.

Matt Amodio

Almost winning as many consecutive games as Amy, Matt Amodio is also taking part in the Jeopardy Masters spin-off.

Matt made Jeopardy history with his 38 consecutive wins with only Ken Jennings having more than him at 74.

He received over $1.5 million in winnings from the show.

Find Matt on Twitter at @AmodioMatt where he has almost 60k followers.

Andrew He

Jeopardy’s Andrew He is back for the 2023 competition.

He is competing alongside Amy, Matt, and co in a bid to win a $500,000 prize and the title of Masters champion.

Andrew, 26, was a Tournament of Champions finalist.

Mattea Roach

At just 23 years old, Mattea Roach has a Jeopardy winning streak of 23 games.

She can be found on Instagram at @mattearoach with over 2k followers.

Mattea’s expanse of knowledge has many Jeopardy fans in awe of her, although many have been distracted by her eye-catching arm tattoos in 2023.

Jeopardy Masters: Sam Buttrey

Another Jeopardy Masters competitor is Sam Buttrey.

Sam has been dubbed a “national treasure” by Jeopardy fans as well as a “Steve Martin look-alike.”

In 2021, he won the show’s first-ever Professor’s Tournament.

He can be found on Twitter at @Sam_Buttrey with over 7k followers.

James Holzhauer

Last, but by no means least, James Holzhauer, 38, is another Jeopardy Masters contestant.

Over the course of his time competing on Jeopardy, James has won almost $3 million.

James is well-known for his 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy.

He can be found on Instagram with over 260k followers @James_Holzhauer.

