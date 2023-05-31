Jeopardy! often has viewers and contestants stumped with its tricky reversed quiz questions. However, during Tuesday night’s Final Jeopardy! show, viewers were thanking singer Taylor Swift for helping them guess an answer on the show correctly.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are taking it in turns to host the 2023 series of Jeopardy!. The game show, which has been airing since 1964, has people tuning in every episode and getting excited for its tough spin-off series.

In May 2023, the first Jeopardy! Masters competition was held which featured six returning champions from the original show.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeopardy! has Taylor Swift fans guessing correctly

During Final Jeopardy! on May 30, host Mayim Bialik introduces the category of “Literary Groups” and proceeds to give the three contestants their clue.

Mayim reads: “Windermere, Thirlmere, and Grasmere are three of the sites that helped give at 19th century literary group this name.”

The Jeopardy! contestants had 30 seconds to think of their answers.

However, while the contestants were thinking, many Taylor Swift fans were quick off the mark when answering the clue. They took to Twitter to thank Taylor for “giving” them the answer.

Jeopardy contestants had a Blank Space in their minds

After the 30 seconds was up, Mayim went through the contestants’ answers.

Beginning with Diandra D’Alessio, Mayim began breaking the news that the contestants had guessed incorrectly.

She moved on to Nathan Dennis and Ilhana Redzovic who had also got the answer wrong.

The correct answer was: “Who are the Lake Poets made up of Wordsworth, Coleridge, and Southey?”

Diandra and Nathan lost a lot of their prize fund during the round. Ilhana was left with the most money and won Final Jeopardy!.

Taylor Swift fans thanked ‘folklore’

Although the answer to the Jeopardy! puzzle left contestants stumped, Swifties were taking to Twitter like there was no tomorrow to answer the Literary Groups question.

Thanks to a bonus track on Taylor Swift’s folklore album, The Lakes, fans guessed the answer correctly.

One person tweeted: “I’d like to think as an English major I would have gotten this anyway, but the folklore bonus track didn’t hurt anything!”

Another said that their knowledge of William Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, and Robert Southey came from Taylor, tweeting: “Did I just know final Jeopardy because of The Lakes by @taylorswift13 ?! Yes I did. Aren’t you proud @taylornation13.”

In Taylor’s song, The Lakes, she sings:

“…Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die, I don’t belong, and my beloved, neither do you, those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry I’m setting off, but not without my muse…”