Fans see anything but Jeopardy in 'impressive' heart throb Ryan Long

Fans were sorry to see the end of Jeopardy champion Ryan Long’s winning streak at the start of this week after 16 games.
During his stint on the classic game show series, while he won game after game, he also won over viewers as he became a fan-favourite to many.
Following the end of his streak at the start of the week, fans have flooded social media as they congratulate him on his “impressive” run on the show.
Jeopardy champion Ryan Long’s winning streak comes to an end after 16 days
The Jeopardy Champion first joined the show on 13 May and went on to have a 16 game winning streak over his three-week stint on the series.
His Jeopardy journey came to an end on Monday (6 June) when his streak became the 9th longest in the game show’s history.
It’s not the last time Jeopardy fans will see him, as Long is set to compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall. He secured his spot in the tournament after winning five games last month.
Long has since thanked viewers and family for the support over the past few weeks via a four-part message on his Twitter:
Long didn’t think he would last ‘longer than a day’
Fans will know, Ryan Long is a 39-year-old Philadelphia native who, before joining the show worked as a rideshare driver.
After he made his Jeopardy debut last month, Long has since revealed he only had two dress shirts with him.
While chatting to 6ABC news following his five-game streak, he admitted that was all he owned at the time and didn’t anticipate being on the show for as long as he had.
He explained: “That’s all I had. That’s all I could afford. I figured I wasn’t going to be there longer than a day.”
Ryan Long captured Jeopardy fans hearts
During his streak on the classic game show, fans got to know and love the Philadelphia rideshare driver.
Following the end of his winning streak on Monday, fans have admitted they will miss seeing Long on their screens each evening:
Another went on to congratulate him for his “impressive” stint on the game show: