You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
Home » Jeopardy
jeopardy champion ryan long

Fans see anything but Jeopardy in 'impressive' heart throb Ryan Long

June 7, 2022
Amber Peake

Fans were sorry to see the end of Jeopardy champion Ryan Long’s winning streak at the start of this week after 16 games.

During his stint on the classic game show series, while he won game after game, he also won over viewers as he became a fan-favourite to many.

Following the end of his streak at the start of the week, fans have flooded social media as they congratulate him on his “impressive” run on the show.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
10308
Pirate Gold of Adak Island | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7fdEqs3fiFw/hqdefault.jpg
1027471
1027471
center
22403
  • EXPLAINED: Sydney Sweeney gets last word against Alexa Demie at MTV Awards win

Jeopardy champion Ryan Long’s winning streak comes to an end after 16 days

The Jeopardy Champion first joined the show on 13 May and went on to have a 16 game winning streak over his three-week stint on the series.

His Jeopardy journey came to an end on Monday (6 June) when his streak became the 9th longest in the game show’s history.

It’s not the last time Jeopardy fans will see him, as Long is set to compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall. He secured his spot in the tournament after winning five games last month.

Long has since thanked viewers and family for the support over the past few weeks via a four-part message on his Twitter:

  • CELEBRITY: Junaid Ahmed confirms he is joining the cast of TOWIE

Long didn’t think he would last ‘longer than a day’

Fans will know, Ryan Long is a 39-year-old Philadelphia native who, before joining the show worked as a rideshare driver.

After he made his Jeopardy debut last month, Long has since revealed he only had two dress shirts with him.

While chatting to 6ABC news following his five-game streak, he admitted that was all he owned at the time and didn’t anticipate being on the show for as long as he had.

He explained: “That’s all I had. That’s all I could afford. I figured I wasn’t going to be there longer than a day.”

  • TRENDING: Kim K slid into Pete Davidson’s phone messages after meeting on SNL

Ryan Long captured Jeopardy fans hearts

During his streak on the classic game show, fans got to know and love the Philadelphia rideshare driver.

Following the end of his winning streak on Monday, fans have admitted they will miss seeing Long on their screens each evening:

Another went on to congratulate him for his “impressive” stint on the game show:

Thoughts? Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment
Amber Peake
Amber is an entertainment journalist with a love for anything showbiz, celeb or reality TV. After graduating with a degree in Journalism at Brunel University she became a Showbiz Reporter at Express.co.uk. Having written for both HITC and The Focus, Amber is now a staff writer for The Focus covering the latest celeb and entertainment trends.

Related Posts