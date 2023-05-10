Jeopardy competitor Mattea Roach is not only impressing fans with her knowledge; her tattoos are pretty much stealing the show in 2023. The 23-year-old is a contestant on the all-new Masters spin-off series, which sees former winners compete to be crowned champion of champions.

Mattea’s eye-catching ink has caught the attention of Jeopardy fans before, but there is one addition to her tattoo collection that has people all asking the same question.

In her words, her tattoos are “sick,” and many of her fans would agree, judging by her social media comments section.

Credit: ABC YouTube channel

Mattea is a Jeopardy Masters contestant

There’s a lot to be excited about for Jeopardy fans in May 2023 as the show is back with a new spin-off series.

Ken Jennings is host of the Masters show and he’s joined by some heavyweights in the knowledge game.

Mattea returns to the long-running game show. Aged just 23, she holds a 23-game winning streak.

Jeopardy’s Mattea Roach shows off ‘sick’ ink

In past episodes of Jeopardy, fans noticed Mattea’s scorpion tattoo on her arm.

Now, she’s added some more tattoos to her collection. Taking to Instagram, she was keen to show off her “sick” ink and fans are also showing their love for her body art.

One commenter wrote on Mattea’s Instagram post: “This tattoo collection is a major slay.”

Fans have questions about Mattea’s tattoos

It’s safe to say that the Jeopardy star’s arm tattoos have caught the attention of many viewers as she stars on the show’s 2023 spin-off.

The Jeopardy Masters contestant was asked by a fan what her tattoo was all about on Instagram. A fan asked: “What are those cowboys doing!?”

Mattea replied: “They’re up to no good,” alongside a side eyes emoji.

Another person tweeted: “Can you let us know what that tattoo is? It can’t be what we are thinking.”

More tweeted that if the tattoo is “what they’re thinking” that “surely it wouldn’t be allowed” to be shown on TV.

