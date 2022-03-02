











Justina Valentine showcases her rap, singer and songwriting skills on Wild N’ Out every Tuesday night. Her Instagram feed is filled with expensive outings, from yachts to some serious bling on her neck.

The American host joined the cast of Wild ‘N Out in Season 8 as a recurring cast member and has been apart of the show ever since. As she makes her regular appearance, fans wonder how much the show’s girl assistants make.

The improv comedy show, created and hosted by musician and comedian Nick Cannon, has featured some of TV’s most viral moments. We compared Justina and her co-stars’ salaries to find out just how much they make.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Who is Justina Valentine?

Justina, 35, from Passaic County, New Jersey, has been surrounded by entertainment ever since she was young. She grew up in a family of musicians and did theatre and dance as a child.

While she is best known for hosting Wild ‘N Out, Justina also competed in MTV reality series The Challenge in 2017. Two years, later, the singer hosted the two-part reunion of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

She released her first mixtape Route 80 in 2012, which led to singles Bubble Gum and Hip-hop Joan Jett becoming popular hits on YouTube. Her EP Valentine in 2013 then reached 38th on the iTunes R&B charts.

Just a year later, the host released her second mixtape Red Velvet. Justina has consistently worked on her music from her late teenage years, as it only took her another two years to release her studio album Scarlet Letter.

I think @Emanhudson likes me.. What do y’all think? Also Tune in NOW to 2️⃣ brand new episodes of #WildNOut on VH1 NOW❗️🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/Opx7hBUSzw — Justina Valentine (@JustinaMusic) March 2, 2022

The American host’s fortune

As of February 2022, Justina Valentine has accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million. She’s not just a host, but also has being a rapper, singer, songwriter and model on her impressive resume.

It’s clear that Justina is making a fortune, as she is rarely seen without some silver or gold jewellery on her neck, ears or wrist, and often lives a lavish lifestyle. Yachts, parties and chandeliers are the norm for the singer-songwriter!

Best known for her singles Candy Land featuring rapper Fetty Wap, as well as All The Way and Unbelievable, Justina also makes money from brand deals, show hosting, paid sponsorship, and her YouTube channel.

Her salary from the show and other hosting opportunities is said to be $100K, while she makes $15,000 from brand partnerships alone. It comes almost 20 years on since she first began recording music in 2006.

How much do Wild ‘N Out girls make?

Stars like Karlie Redd and Tommie Lee make $50,000 and $17,000 per season of Love and Hip Hop, so there’s a wide gap for salaries on VH1. Since Wild ‘N Out‘s move from MTV2, the girls likely get paid at least $1K per episode.

During Season 1 on MTV, performer Katt Williams was earning $50,000 an episode. However, the girls on Wild ‘N Out are said to make the least compared to the hosts and performers on the show.

Spanky Hayes, who was on the game show for six seasons, decided to quit when he started pulling in just $1,000 per episode following a budget hit when it previously moved to MTV2.

So if Spanky earned $1,000 an episode, this means the girls made less than that. Comedian Chico Bean, who joined the cast in Season 5 while it was still airing on MTV2, said the pay “really ain’t nothing” in a 2014 BOSSIP interview.

