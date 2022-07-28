











Power couple Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks have been married since 2003. And together, they have formed a wealthy empire which has been no matter of luck. Instead, they have grinded hard through their own careers.

Known for her Hunger Games character as Effy, Elizabeth is best known for being an actress but has now added ‘game shot host’ to her resume as the Press For Luck host. Her husband Max, however, is an America-based sports writer.

However, the film industry is no stranger to Max. While his wife has been featured in many movies, he co-founded – with Elizabeth – the production company Brownstone Productions, whose first film, Surrogates, was released in 2009.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Max Handelman’s net worth

Combined with Elizabeth, Max is worth $50 million for his successful writing and producing career. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he started out as a investment banker before making his move into the news industry.

He worked at News Corporation and was a leading part of developing a fantasy football sector at Fox Sports. Max later wrote the book Why Fantasy Football Matters: (And Our Lives Do Not) with a friend, and routinely pens an online blog.

While his and Elizabeth’s first company film involved Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell, and Rosamund Pike, Brownstone is the firm behind the Pitch Perfect movie franchise – which has been a huge international success!

Elizabeth Banks’ Press for Luck salary

According to MV Organizing, Elizabeth has earned at least $100,000 by appearing on the CBS program since 2019. Her net worth stands at a whopping $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to several big-time movie roles.

She is well-known for starring in The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect, The Lego Movie, and a slew of other high-profile projects, while Latest News Freshers reports that her monthly salary for the ABC show is at least $300K.

Other game shows on ABC, such as The Price is Right, see host Drew Carey earn a huge salary of $12.5 million a year. Press Your Luck had been airing for three years until 1986, before its reboot in 2019, with Elizabeth as presenter.

The couple’s relationship timeline

The couple met while during Elizabeth’s first day at college at UPenn – on September 7, 1992 – and wed in 2003. They have two children together via surrogacy: a son named Felix born in 2011 and a second, Magnus, born in 2012.

With almost three decades together already, Elizabeth and Max currently reside in Los Angeles. Talking to Huffington Post, the Charlie’s Angels director said her marriage is what she is most proud of, revealing:

Twenty-seven years. It’s the thing I’m most proud of. I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together. We were constantly making decisions that kept us close.

At the beginning of their marriage, Max was working an 80-hour week while Elizabeth was filming on location for up to six months of the year, so she “dragged him into the industry” and they launched Brownstone Productions together.

Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu

