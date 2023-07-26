Amy Schneider on Jeopardy is making history, as the first openly transgender person to compete in, and to win, the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. So, who is Amy? She’s married, holds the second-longest win streak in the program’s history, and has earned $1.6 million in winnings.

Jeopardy! is a long-running game show that, instead of giving participants general knowledge clues in the form of answers, they must identify the person, place, thing, or idea that the clue describes, in the form of a question. Amy is one of the contestants, known as the most successful woman and most successful transgender contestant to compete.

JEOPARDY! MASTERS – “Games 13 & 14” – Host Ken Jennings kicks off the first two rounds of the tournament. The top six highest-ranked current “J…

Amy Schneider on Jeopardy

Amy is a 42-year-old Jeopardy! contestant. She has a tattoo of Princess Ozma and continues to reign as a 40-game champion on the game show from November 2021 to January 2022.

The contestant also competed in the November 2022 Tournament of Champions and holds the second-longest win streak in the program’s history, behind only Ken Jennings (74 games), who hosted the show as she competed.

An Ohio native, Amy is the most successful woman and most successful transgender contestant ever to compete on the show, in terms of both the length of her streak and her $1.6 million in winnings.

Contestant’s transgender journey

Schneider became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. In November 2022, she testified against a bill that would restrict gender-affirming medical care for minors.

She said that for her entire life, prior to coming out as trans, felt like “there was this quiet alarm going off in the back of my head” that said “danger, danger,” as reported by NBC.

After receiving gender-affirming care, Amy said, “For the first time in my life, that alarm went silent, and I knew peace and quiet for the first time.” She went on to say getting gender-affirming care has improved her life in many ways.

She said that today her life is “beyond my wildest dreams” after she won $1 million on Jeopardy!, became the show’s top female earner; visited the White House; and married her wife, Genevieve, in May.

“And yet, if all those things remained just as they are now, and the only thing that was changed was that I was told that I could no longer access hormone therapy, I don’t know that I could go on living,” Schneider said.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Amy celebrates one year of marriage

Amy has been married to her wife, Genevieve Davis, for a year, as of May 9. The couple got married at a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder early in 2022, after less than two years in a relationship.

They tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. Genevieve, 25, started dating Amy in May 2021. During the engineering manager’s impressive run on Jeopardy!, she had Davis as her biggest cheerleader.

Amy and Genevieve were included in the US Weekly round-up of 2022 celeb weddings. Amy wrote, “I can’t find enough ways to say how lucky I am that the most amazing woman in the world has chosen to spend her life with me.”