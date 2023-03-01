Netflix’s first British game show Cheat has just dropped on the streaming service, so of course, we take a look at the contestants and some of their Instagrams.

The new Netflix game show is hosted by everyone’s fave Eastender Danny Dyer, alongside comedian Ellie Taylor. There’s up to £50,000 for contestants to get their hands on, and in this game, cheating isn’t always a bad thing.

We take a closer look at the contestants in the first four episodes of the Netflix game show Cheat.

Meet the Cheat Netflix contestants (so far)

Episode 1

Devan – Cosmetic dentist

– Cosmetic dentist Jess – English teacher from London

– English teacher from London Mark – NHS Project manager

– NHS Project manager Yasmina – Fashion designer

Episode 2

Obi – Event bartender from Bromley

– Event bartender from Bromley Anna – Dental therapist

– Dental therapist Deborah – Politics student from Newham

– Politics student from Newham Dan – Tennis coach

Episode 3

Lithemba – Lawyer and fashion writer from London

– Lawyer and fashion writer from London Nicolette – Recruitment worker

– Recruitment worker Leo – Business consultant from Stockport

– Business consultant from Stockport Ricky – Sales account manager from London

Episode 4

Dani – From East London. The Netflix Cheat contestant can be found on Instagram @missdanilatimer

– From East London. The Netflix Cheat contestant can be found on Instagram @missdanilatimer Josh – Charity project worker from Merseyside

– Charity project worker from Merseyside Lewis – Creative director and actor from Hackney

– Creative director and actor from Hackney Shakina – Recruitment worker (@queenie2312)

How does the show work?

Four contestants will compete in each episode, taking on general knowledge questions in an attempt to win £50,000.

If they don’t know the answer, they can use a secret button that brings up an answer on their screen. The winning contestant is the one who guesses who is cheating most often.

The one thing these contestants will have to do is not get caught, so a good poker face is needed if they want to make their way to the top.

When do the next episodes air?

Four episodes of Cheat dropped on March 1st. In total, the series will have 12 episodes in total, dropping each week in bunches of 4.

The next load of episodes will drop on March 8th, with the final four landing on the streaming service on March 15th.

No information has been released for a season 2 yet, but it’s still early days, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed!

