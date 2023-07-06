Rachel Reynolds celebrated a huge The Price is Right milestone in 2023 which has left some fans asking questions about her age. The model took to Instagram to share some kind words about the CBS show this year. The Price is Right announced some major changes this year, however, the game show’s cast appears to be one aspect of the series that’s remaining the same.

When Rachel first heard that a vacancy was going to become a Price is Right model, she could hardly believe it. Now, she’s synonymous with the show. She celebrated a huge milestone with the game show in 2023 and her husband and daughter were by her side to enjoy the festivities.

Rachel Reynolds celebrates Price is Right milestone

In June 2023, Rachel took to Instagram to share that she was celebrating 20 years at The Price is Right.

The model wrote that the people on the game show are like her “second family,” and that she had “the best 20 years of her life” on the series.

She added: “It’s surreal to have my daughter and husband on the show with me as my parents and dear friends watch from the audience…”

Rachel joined The Price is Right in 2003 when Bob Barker was host. In 2007, Drew Carey took over hosting duties and he and Rachel have appeared alongside one another since.

The CBS star also shared another post in June which is a clip from her old days on The Price Is Right where she’s dressed as a ‘plinkie’. Rachel wrote: “It’s an oldie but a goodie…”

How old is Rachel Reynolds?

The Price is Right model Rachel Reynolds is 40 years old.

She was born on November 4, 1982.

Rachel hails from Mandeville, Louisiana, and joined the CBS gameshow when she was 20.

She married husband David Dellucci, 49, in 2010. The two have a daughter named Ruby Rey who was born in 2013.

Price is Right model moved to LA 20 years ago

Speaking in a backstage interview on The Price Is Right after 12 years on the show, Rachel explained how she got her job on the show.

She said that she moved to Los Angeles in February 2003, before landing the model role on the game show.

Explaining how she felt when she was told by her agent that the position was going, Rachel said that she “flipped.”

Rachel said that one of the agents that she met with asked her if she’d ever gone to see The Price is Right.

The agent was asking if she had ever auditioned or met the producers of the show, but Rachel thought they meant that they could get her tickets.

As a Price is Right fan, Rachel said that she said: “What? That job is even open?”

She added: “I’m so lucky. I’m so grateful to work on this show.”

