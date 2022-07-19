5 Top Shark Tank success stories still making big bucks years after the show













We all love seeing the Sharks tear apart useful business plans, but what happened to the Shark Tank products that actually worked? Let’s take a look at the Shark Tank success stories…

Fans love to tune in to find out what entrepreneur’s need help getting to that next step.

The show is also a great opportunity to watch the early beginnings of a business that skyrockets to success afterwards.

Now, there are many episodes and seasons to go back through, but we take a look at Shark Tank’s most successful stories in the first three seasons. What happened to them?

1. AVA the Elephant

Made for children, Ava the Elephant is a handy medicine dispenser to make giving medicine that little bit easier on mums. The singing and talking Elephant holds the medicine in its trunk, a lot more appealing than the syringe that comes with Calpol.

When entrepreneur Tiffany Krumins approached the Sharks, the product was only worth $9000 USD. In 2022? 16 million USD. Featuring on Shark Tank back in 2009, AVA the Elephant is most definitely a success.

2. Perry’s Music Chordbuddy

Back in 2012, Travis Perry walked into the tank with Chordbuddy, ‘the fastest way to learn guitar chords.’

He asked for $125,000 for his business idea.

Over the next 18 months, he would make $230,000. 10 years after his appearance, Chordbuddy is now worth 6 million USD and is a sponsorship for The Rick and Bubba Show.

Selling online and in retailers across America, Chordbuddy definitely plucked the right strings.

3. CitiKitty Inc

Teaching your cat to use the toilet? Easy according to CityKitty Inc owner, Rebecca Rescate.

When on Shark Tank in 2011, the business had impressive figures – already making $1.4 million without much marketing.

Eventually, Kevin Harrington invested $100k in the business for a 20% stake and it became a #1 Amazon selling product in the Home & Garden department.

Still in busy today, Rebecca is now a business mogul of multiple successful businesses.

4. Daisy Cakes

Mother and daughter duo, Kim and Angela walked into the tank with some tasty cakes. They left with $50,000 and Barbara Corcoran under their apron.

In 2020, their business was valued at $4 million, having survived the pandemic.

And they’ve gone on to more than just cakes, releasing their own baking books too! Investor Barbara is still sharing her love for the cakes over on her Instagram too.

5. Litter Jewellery

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Jewellery made from everyday objects? Ingenious.

2012 saw Rachel Mann and Mackenzie Burdick gain two sharks, Daymond John and Mark Cuban, for the celebrity jewellery brand. Reusing and recycling older bits of jewellery as well as plenty of other things – the business was a hit.

Having a website whizz and retail tycoon for their business meant that the sister entrepreneurs could accelerate their business in ways they couldn’t imagine.

Lucy Liu, Serena Williams and Kelly Clarkson are just some of the celebrities that have worn the brand (not pictured). The brand now has annual revenue of $6 million.