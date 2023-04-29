Game show lovers are curious to know more about what happened to Darcy on Wheel of Fortune in 2023. Pat Sajak and Vanna White are still hosting the USA series which has been running since 1975.

Many Wheel of Fortune fans tune in every episode and watch people from all walks of life have the chance at winning some life-changing amounts of money.

Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, also stars on the show nowadays. In 2023, there have been some changes to the series which have thrown viewers off.

During the April 26 episode, Pat seemingly “vanished,” according to fans, and many were left scratching their heads as to what happened to the show’s host.

What happened to Darcy on Wheel of Fortune?

Lots of Wheel of Fortune rarities are taking place in 2023 as April 26’s episode saw Pat and the show’s announcer swap places and now the show brings back a former contestant.

During Friday, April 28’s episode Darcy DuGal returned to the game show.

Many fans may recognize the San Diego native as she was a player on the series during the October 4, 2021 episode.

Darcy received a rare apology move

After $30,000 slipped through Darcy’s fingers in 2021, she received a rare “apology move” from the show and was asked back.

The school teacher lost the prize money in 2021 over a misruling.

However, during the 2023 episode, Pat apologized to Darcy for the “unfair treatment.”

Pat explained to fans that Darcy had “been here before,” during the episode, but many may not have seen her previous episode on the show.

Fans say it’s ‘best’ Darcy got to return

While some Wheel of Fortune viewers were unsure of why Darcy was invited back, others remembered her time on the show and said that she was “likely brought back due to a slippery judgment call that cost her the game and $30k.”

They continued: “She wasn’t given the solve here because of the slight pause.”

More tweets from 2021 also wrote at the time: “Am I the only one that heard Darcy say “Taking A Walk In The Woods” before the buzzer?”

Another tweeted after Darcy’s return to the April 29 episode: “The pause was ever so slight and after the buzzer. It still sounded reasonably continuous to my ear. Bringing Darcy back was the best thing to do after that ruling.”