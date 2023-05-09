Jeopardy fans are often left wondering what happened to Ken Jennings as the gameshow airs in 2023. Ken has appeared as a co-host of the show for the past year and it’s safe to say he’s a firm favorite among fans.

Given that Jeopardy is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, it’s no wonder that eagle-eyed fans notice when one of the show’s hosts has a period of absence.

Reversing the regular format of traditional gameshows where co-hosts ask questions and contestants give their answers, Jeopardy sees the players given answers, and from their clues, they have to work out the question.

What happened to Ken Jennings on Jeopardy?

In 2023, some Jeopardy fans may be confused as to where Ken Jennings is.

He co-hosts the gameshow alongside Mayim Bialik and the two take it in turns to host.

The show’s hosting schedule may have some viewers asking what happened to Ken, however, he’s still hosting the series in 2023 and hasn’t gone anywhere.

Some fans want to see Ken playing Jeopardy again and Mayim take over as host.

Ken earned himself over $4.5 million on the US game show before becoming its presenter.

Ken and Mayim took over

In 2022, Ken and Mayim took over hosting duties on Jeopardy.

Season 37 saw them both guest host on the show before they became permanent co-hosts of the series in season 38.

Jeopardy season 39 is currently airing in 2023 as well as a brand new spin-off series – Jeopardy! Masters.

Ken is the sole host of the Masters show.

It appears that he and Mayim have been having fun this year as they both appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in May.

Fans are glad to see Ken hosting Masters

Jeopardy Masters kicks off on May 8, 2023, and fans are super excited to see some of their favorite contestants back on the show.

Jeopardy winners return to the Masters show and biggest Jeopardy winner ever, Ken, is hosting.

One viewer commented that they were happy to see James Holzhauer taking part, as well as Ken as host.

Another suggested that the gameshow will be “epic.”

The Masters show comes with a new aspect. For the first time, viewers are able to see where the Daily Doubles are on the board.

