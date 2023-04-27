Wheel of Fortune fans are baffled in April 2023 and ask what happened to Pat Sajak after he ‘vanished’.

The long-running game show usually sees Pat Sajak and Vanna White on hosting duties but the show’s April 26 episode had something different in store for viewers.

One minute Pat was presenting the series and the next he had fans asking where he went and what happened to him. Some viewers were left wondering if he’d disappeared from his hosting role to “throw up.”

What happened to Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune?

Wheel of Fortune kicked off on April 26 with a brand-new episode.

The show began with Pat and Vanna in their usual presenting roles.

The contestants taking part in the game show included Sarah, Marcus, and Tammy.

For the majority of the show, the Wheel of Fortune was spinning, and contestant Sarah bagged herself over $14,000 and progressed through to the bonus round.

After a commercial break, the show returned for Sarah’s bonus round and Pat had disappeared from his hosting role.

Instead, there was another man hosting the show next to Sarah in Pat’s place.

Who is hosting Wheel of Fortune?

When Sarah’s bonus round commenced on Wheel of Fortune she appeared on the show next to a man wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

The show’s stand-in presenter has dark brown hair and wore glasses and a Hawaiian Lei.

For viewers who missed the beginning of the episode, the man’s appearance was very confusing.

However, he had been introduced at the start of Wheel of Fortune as Jim Thornton.

Jim Thornton is the Wheel of Fortune announcer.

Sarah said during the episode that she was a huge Jim Thornton fan: “I love Jim Thornton so much, and how could somebody not?”

Fans thought Pat ‘vanished’ to ‘throw up’

Pat and Jim caused mass confusion with their switch-up during Wheel of Fortune on April 26, 2023.

Many viewers of the show took to Twitter to ask where Pat had gone.

Others thought it was great that the two had fun and swapped places on the show: “Way to go Jim doing the bonus round while Pat does the announcing, what a team.”

One person asked: “Did Pat have to throw up or something?”

While another had more questions: “Why did Pat Sajak vanish in tonight’s Wheel of Fortune?”

While Jim took over hosting duties for the final bonus round of the show, Pat handled the announcer’s post in his place.

One fan tweeted: “Btw. That was the first time in 35 years that Pat was behind the announcer’s podium.”