











Bobb’e J. Thompson’s height has been questioned by Wild ‘N Out fans, as the star regularly impresses with his freestyle on the American game show. We can reveal the rapper’s measurements.

The 26-year-old has made his mark on the rap battling show, from holding tight during Bull Spittin’ to not holding back during the Family Reunion. It’s not his first claim to fame though, as he isn’t just a reality TV personality.

To name just a couple of his TV stints, Bobb’e is best known for playing Tracy Jr. on 30 Rock, as Stanley on That’s So Raven, and its first spin-off Cory in the House. Now, he’s spitting some serious bars on Wild ‘N Out.

So, what is Bobb’e’s height in feet as he regularly makes appearances on the show? We’ve got all the details…

What is Bobb’e J Thompson’s height?

Bobb’e is 4 ft 5 (137 cm) in height. The 26-year-old is said to have not grown taller since the age of 16, and often plays child roles when it comes to acting, but has never responded to fans asking about his height.

The rapper has often entertained fans on Wild ‘N Out, and has been described as the most “underrated” cast member on the show. He referred to his height when he said: “F*** it, I know that I’m short, but have you seen her ponytail?

His co-stars have sometimes referenced his height in their bars, including the time rapper Conceded said:

My name Conceded and I am short but next to Bobby make me look tall.

Another time, Karlous jokily said that Bobb’e is “what happens when you take half of the plan b pill”, to which the rapper – and audience – responded to with laughter.

Bobb’e first rose to prominence as a child actor at the age of 5, and soon had his film debut in the comedy film My Baby’s Daddy starring as “Lil Tupac”. Then, he became a regular on the short-lived sitcom The Tracy Morgan Show.

Better known for his role as “Stanley” on That’s So Raven, he went on to star in film roles such as Fred Claus and Role Models – which earned him a nomination for the MTV Movie Award for Best Male Breakthrough Performance in 2009.

He previously worked with Nick Cannon as the lead role “Jason” of film School Dance, alongside former cast members Affion Crockett, Katt Williams, Luenell, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.

The star even hosted his own clip television show titled Bobb’e Says, which lasted for one season on Cartoon Network. More recently, Bobb’e starred in the VH1 original Christmas film, Miracles Across 125th Street, in 2021!

Now, he’s a recurring cast member on Wild ‘N Out, and has freestyled with the Old School and New School teams.

His Wild ‘N Out appearance

In 2018, Bobb’e made a return to television as a cast member of the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out on MTV. He was named “Rookie of the Year” of Season 11, and was entirely on the New School Team in seasons 15 and 17.

Karlous Miller held down the old school squad with Da Brat and Headkrack on the sidelines and hit Bobb’e J where it hurts, but that didn’t stop Bobb’e from one upping Karlous with each bar.

A viewer reacted to the rap battle with: “Bobb’e has really been holding it down!“

Fans everywhere will never forget the moment when Bobb’e told the audience that “legs” was the word of the day, before he tells a lady: “Now that they know, let’s go back to my house and finish spreading the word.”

Another popular episode was when unstoppable trolling from Deray Davis was coming at Bobb’e! One of the disses included Deray saying “Bobby he’s a real toy, Bobby he’s just like boy.”

