Pat Sajak is leaving the Wheel of Fortune after announcing he is officially retiring. The 40-year host has been on the show for as long as fans can remember and is leaving with a whopping net worth to his name.

With Vanna White the fan favorite to take his place, Wheel of Fortune viewers are utterly gutted to hear Pat Sajak is hosting his last episode in 2024. But don’t worry as he’ll still technically be part of the popular game show.

Pat began hosting the show in 1981, and will remain as a consultant for the program, producers said. He replaced the original host, Chuck Woolery, and remained the host for more than 40 years.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Pat leaving Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak is leaving Wheel of Fortune after more than 40 years on the air. In 2018, he became the longest-running host of a game show, surpassing The Price Is Right’s Bob Barker, but his time on our screens is coming to an end.

He has decided to retire. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

Longtime viewers will remember when Pat took a brief hiatus in 2019 after undergoing surgery for a blocked intestine. The host won three Emmys for his role and a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award!

40-year host retiring with a huge net worth

Pat is retiring from Wheel of Fortune with a whopping $75 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. With an annual salary of $14 million, his co-host Vanna White’s salary is $10 million, but it wasn’t always hosting game shows that he did.

At WSN-TV, Sajak first served as a voiceover artist doing station identifications, then anchoring five-minute newscasts during NBC’s Today Show, then serving as a weekend and substitute weatherman.

Pat, who had a stint in the army during the Vietnam War, and Vanna reportedly make more money every year licensing their image to casino slot machines than they do from the actual game show salaries.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Vanna White is the favorite to replace Pat

Vanna is the fan favorite to replace Pat as the main host, having led the show alongside him since 2021. She hosted the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2021 before signing on to continue being a co-host for the 2023-24 season.

After Wheel of Fortune hostess Susan Stafford left in October 1982, Vanna was selected as one of three substitute hostesses, along with Vicki McCarty and Summer Bartholomew, to co-host the show.

Then in 1982, the former pageant model became a regular hostess. Years later, she temporarily took over hosting Wheel of Fortune as master of ceremonies starting with the week of episodes that were slated to air in 2019.

WATCH CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE ON ABC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C