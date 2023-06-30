Generation Gap is filmed at a snazzy location, but casting takes place on Zoom before the official cameras come out. The 2023 show has had quite the improvement in fans’ eyes, but where is Generation Gap filmed? Host Kelly Ripa leads the way as seniors above 65 pair up with family members between eight to 15 for the quiz show.

They have to work together to answer questions about each other’s generations for the exciting ABC series. Generation Gap does its casting auditions online before successful applicants are invited to the snazzy filming location. Reality Titbit took a peek inside the show’s filming quarters, and it’s super colorful!

Where is Generation Gap filmed?

Generation Gap is filmed at Kaufman Astoria Studios in Queens, New York. It has also been filmed in several different locations, including in a studio in Rocklands, Los Angeles, California.

Filming began in April 2023 and takes several months to complete editing for the June launch. Blockbusters that have come from the studios are Gone with the Wind, Star Wars, E.T., Avatar, and Titanic.

Television shows filmed at the studio include Sesame Street and Orange Is The New Black. The production team for Generation Gap 2023 moved quickly, filming ten episodes in four days!

Casting for 2023 was done on Zoom

Casting for the show began in December 2022 and one family, the Copelands, filmed their episode in April in New York. Those hoping to enter casting for the show can contact Charisse at [email protected]

One star who was cast said filming took two days and wrote:

I met some pretty amazing people, from the entire awesome production crew, @kaufmanastoria (they all work so hard, very professional, and get the job done💯!), the adorable contestants, right on down to all the fellow background cast and audience members. The energy in the building was 🔥🔥🔥.”

Auditions were conducted via Zoom with each family member, with filming originally due to take place in May. However, the team appear to have worked ahead of schedule by one month.

Show sees ‘big improvement’

Fans have noticed a huge improvement in the 2023 series compared to previous seasons. Aside from the vibrant colors seen on the Los Angeles set, viewers are congratulating Kelly on Instagram for the upgrade.

One fan wrote: “Enjoying the show, big improvement from last year.”

Another penned: “It was great tonight!!! I love the toddler picking the prize😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Great Show! Kelly is so funny and entertaining!! Love the Generation Gap!” commented a fellow viewer.

