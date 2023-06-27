After 51 years in the same filming location, a hit USA game show is officially waving goodbye to its studio and fans want to know where The Price Is Right is moving to. Drew Carey hosted the show’s final “historic” episode at its regular home studio on Monday, June 26.

The Price Is Right stage has been a place where many people’s dreams have come true. However, in 2023 there’s a new location ready for Drew Carey and the rest of the show’s cast members to make memories and fill with “good vibes.” So, let’s take a look at where The Price Is Right is moving to and how far away it is from its original home.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Where is The Price Is Right moving to?

In 1972, The Price Is Right first launched and the gameshow was filmed at Television City, Los Angeles, California.

For the past 51 years, the hit show has been recorded at Bob Barker Studio 33.

Drew Carey rounded off the show’s 51st season on Monday, June 26 with a farewell episode to the filming location.

During the finale episode, it was announced that The Price Is Right is moving to Glendale, California.

Where is Bob Barker Studio 33?

The Price Is Right’s original home had some history as it was where the show’s former stars had hosted the show, including longest-running legendary host Bob Barker.

Bob Barker Studio 33 is located at 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

Speaking of the CBS show’s “historic stage,” Drew said: “I used to tell people there was magic in the wood here because of all the good vibes that have been in this studio, all the laughs and all the fun. Now, we’ve got to go and start a new place and put our own good vibes into that new place.”

Where is Haven Studios, Glendale?

The Price Is Right is moving to Haven Studios, Glendale in 2023.

The show’s 52nd season will kick off here. The filming location is around 12 miles from its previous studio in Television City.

Season 52 is set to premiere in September and the Haven Studios address is 926 Western Ave A, #B, #C, Glendale, CA 91201.

Following the news that The Price Is Right is moving, fans took to Instagram to share that they “can’t wait” to see its new filming location.

More said that they were “teary-eyed” to say goodbye to the Bob Barker Studios.

