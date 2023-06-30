As ABC’s hit quiz show returns, fans are wanting to know who The Chasers on the Chase 2023 are. Sara Haines returns to the series as host and she’s joined by some familiar faces. Following the success of the UK version of The Chase, the USA season kicks off on Thursday, June 29.

The Chase is known for having viewers on the edge of their seats as contestants aim to beat The Chaser each episode. With a lot of money up for grabs, the suspenseful series sees contestants do all they can to win. Some walk away with tens of thousands of dollars while others are defeated by The Chasers.

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Who are The Chasers on the Chase 2023?

The Chasers appearing on The Chase in 2023 are:

The Chasers on the Chase 2023: Brad Rutter

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Brad Rutter joined The Chase in 2021 as a ruthless Chaser. He’s a quiz show legend and made Jeopardy as a contestant who won the most from the show of all time.

In total, he won $5 million from his appearances on the show.

Brad hails from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and is also an actor and producer.

James Holzhauer

Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Another trivia genius and Chaser on The Chase in 2023 is James Holzhauer.

James joined the ABC show in 2021 and hails from Naperville, Illinois.

He previously made his living through gambling and later turned his attention to quizzing.

In 2014, James beat Mark “The Beast” Labbett on The Chase and also took his winnings to $3 million on Jeopardy in 2019, writes ABC.

Victoria Groce

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

The Chase’s “Queen” returns for another season in 2023.

Victoria Groce joined the show as a Chaser in 2022. She was named the 2021 World Quizzer of the Year, per her ABC bio.

Victoria grew up in Georgia, but now lives in Pennslyvania with her husband, daughter, and two cats.

Brandon Blackwell

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Brandon Blackwell is another returning genius to The Chase in 2023. He joined the show as a Chaser in 2022.

He hails from Queens, New York, and made a move over into the UK quizzing scene in 2017, writes ABC.

Brandon is one of the highest-scoring University Challenge players of all time.

Buzzy Cohen

Peggy Sirota/ABC via Getty Images

Buzzy Cohen writes that he’s “That Guy,” in his Instagram bio.

He hails from New Jersey but now lives in Los Angeles.

Judging by his ABC bio, he has the experience and achievement to back up calling himself “That Guy.”

He’s appeared on all kinds of shows from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to Jeopardy! and Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions.

Buzzy has written articles for the New York Post and is also the author of Audible’s Get Ready: A Champions Guide to Preparing for Moments That Matter.

