Anitra Ford, Janice Pennington, and Bob Barker are synonymous with The Price Is Right. While Bob was the game show’s long-running host, Janice and Anitra were well-known for being the models on the series.

While Bob took a step back from his hosting role, The Price Is Right continues airing in 2023. Presenting duties were taken over by Drew Carey.

Drew has been hosting the CBS show since 2007 and he’s joined nowadays by a variety of different models including Alexis Gaube, Manuela Arbelaez, and more familiar faces.

Anitra modeled on The Price Is Right

Anitra was one of the first models to appear on The Price Is Right.

She and Janice Pennington appeared on the show alongside Bob Barker in the show’s 1972 reboot.

While Janice holds the record for the long-serving model on the show – 28 years – Anitra actually only spent four years on The Price Is Right.

She joined in 1972 and left in 1976 making her the only model to leave the show in the seventies.

Price Is Right audience member shares same name

Anitra Ford was known for being one of ‘Barker’s Beauties’ on The Price Is Right.

Her fame has had such an impact on viewers that it seems that one of the audience members on the 2023 series was named after her.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Nice coincidence that one of the contestants is named Anitra, seeing as Anitra Ford was one of the first models on.”

Following the February 1, 2023, episode, another person replied: “That wasn’t a coincidence! She was named after the model!”

How old is Anitra Ford now?

Anitra Ford was born in California in April 1942 which means that she’s now 80 years old and will turn 81 in 2023.

Her Price Is Right co-star Janice Pennington is also the same age.

As well as being a model on a famous fame show, Anitra landed many acting roles during her career. She appeared in TV series such as Wonder Woman, Baretta, The Streets of San Francisco, S.W.A.T, and Starsky and Hutch.

Nowadays, per her Twitter page, she’s into art and meditation, “whimsy,” and “zen.”

