A former host of the Wheel of Fortune has fans saying he’s “won the internet” in July 2023 as he replies to a Twitter thread. Since 1975, the USA game show has been airing. One man who is synonymous with Wheel of Fortune is Pat Sajak. After over four decades of hosting the show, Pat is now ‘trolling’ himself online with his latest reply.

Merv Griffin created the TV game show back in the seventies as well as hit US game show Jeopardy!. Nowadays, Wheel of Fortune is super-popular. Some news came as a shock to fans of the show this year. A major change is taking place in the next season. Many viewers tweeted to say they “can’t cope” with what’s happening on the show.

Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage

Who is the host of Wheel of Fortune?

In 2023, the new Wheel of Fortune host was announced as Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan has been hosting TV shows for years and is well known as being the presenter on American Idol.

The 48-year-old co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan for five years before leaving this spring. Kelly Ripa‘s husband, Mark Consuelos, took over Ryan’s hosting role.

In 2024, Wheel of Fortune will see Ryan take the helm for season 42.

Pat Sajak was Wheel of Fortune host

Since 1981, Pat Sajak has been the Wheel of Fortune host.

The 76-year-old has appeared on the show alongside his co-host, Vanna White, for 42 years.

He announced that he was leaving the long-running game show in 2023.

While Pat is set to depart from Wheel of Fortune, Vanna will continue to star on the show with Ryan.

Wheel of Fortune host ‘wins the internet’

One of Pat’s recent tweet replies caught the attention of his fans in 2023.

The Wheel of Fortune legend responded to a post from Chicago History on July 9.

The post reads: “If someone from 1981 suddenly woke up in 2023 what would surprise them the most?”

Pat wrote: “That Pat Sajak was still hosting Wheel of Fortune.”

The long-running host pointed fun at the amount of time he’s spent presenting the show and fans were here for it.

Many fans took to the tweet thread to comment that Pat “is still on top of his game.”

More said that they “can’t cope” with the fact that he’s leaving the show.

Another wrote that the star is “timeless,” while more said that Pat’s comment “wins the internet.”