











Wild N Out viewers are devastated to hear of comedian Teddy Ray's passing at the age of only 32. Social media has been flooded with emotional tributes to the "real one" who has starred on the show since season 8.

Teddy first launched to fame on Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital before he joined Wild N Out with best friend and co-star DoBoy. Fans tuned in to see him crack jokes onstage.

His death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday (August 12, 2022). Born in Los Angeles on July 30, 1990, the comedian leaves a legacy on the show, where he will be massively missed by viewers.

Teddy Ray dies aged 32

Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The actor is best known for appearing on All Def Comedy and Wild N Out. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on the evening of Friday August 12.

The tribute read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Teddy Ray’s first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s Comic View before he appeared on multiple stand-up series for Comedy Central and HBO’s All Def Comedy. He also joined Wild N Out from season 8.

Frequently performing at venues such as the Improv and Laugh Factory, Teddy was an up-and-coming comedian who dominated the Los Angeles comedy scene. He was also a guest actor on Pause With Sam Jay.

Comedian leaves Wild N Out legacy

Teddy became the second All Def Digital star to join Wild N Out, after co-star DoBoy. The comedian appeared in two episodes in season 8, securing a spot on the show in 2017 and being remembered for his appearances ever since.

When he appeared on MTV’s Messyness, the star was credited as a comedian on Wild N Out. Although not many recognised him, a Reddit source said someone “went at him in the Wild Style” during a mic battle.

Fans pay tribute to Teddy Ray

Rappers Freddie Gibbs and Dumbfoundead paid tribute to Teddy, as did Desus Nice and Quinta Brunson. “Rest well, Teddy,” Brunson wrote in a tweet. “The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

Several Wild N Out fans were devastated to hear of Teddy’s death. One said:

I remember I saw Teddy Ray being an MC at Paak House last year, and I knew him from his videos from Al Def Digital and the iconic “Double Cheeked Up” meme. Fly high, man. You made people laugh, including me. RIP.

Another took to Twitter to write:

Man, it’s wild how watching Teddy Ray videos in my college dorm room inspired me to drop out, move overseas, and pursue stand-up comedy. His comedy changed my life. RIP.

