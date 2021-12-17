A flop for Christina Haack after she sold Yorba Linda house at a loss











Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa may be the main hosts of Flip or Flop, but there is history behind their HGTV show. They used to live together in Yorba Linda before Christina ended up selling the home for a loss.

The former couple lived in the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom with ex-husband Tarek until 2018.

Taking full advantage of their renovation skills, Christina and Tarek initially bought the home for $2million before adding almost the same amount in improvements, for an extra $1.5million.

Let’s find out why it was a total Flop when Christina sold the home at a loss… plus, find out what really happened to their previous Yorba Linda home!

FLIP OR FLOP: Are Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa back together?

Flip or Flop: Inside the Yorba Linda home

The home has NINE bathrooms – I mean, does anyone even have that many pieces of fruit in the kitchen?!

Alongside five bedrooms, the 6,366-square foot, Mediterranean home was totally flipped by Tarek and Christina, and eventually became their dream home at the time.

It was complete with a rock pool and spa with waterfalls, plus a waterslide and grotto, outdoor kitchen, barbecue and beer tap, and a putting green.

Not to mention the two-story dining room, home theater and tech center! Truly one of a kind, the home also has a fireplace, tub, walk-in closets and a seamless glass shower.

A gym with a bathroom could even be transformed back to two additional bedrooms.

Christina sold the home for a loss

Christina managed to find a buyer for the Yorba Linda home extremely quickly, for $2.925million.

The sale took place in 2018, several years after they first bought the property in December 2013, for $2million.

After putting the house on the market in March, she had originally asked for $2.995.

And despite a small loss, the home was put into escrow just two weeks after it hit the market!

REVEALED: What is Christina Haack’s net worth and Flip or Flop salary?

Where do the HGTV hosts live now?

Tarek now lives in a new home with wife Heather, while Christina has bought a $10million house at Dana Point.

When their divorce was finalized in January 2018, Tarek El Moussa bought a three-bedroom house in Costa Mesa on February 21st. But recently, he surprised his kids with the family’s new Newport Beach, California home.

Heather and Tarek originally purchased the spot with plans to Flip it, before deciding to keep the property for themselves. But things got delayed after the home suffered significant damage from flooding during renovation.

Christina lives at The Strand at Headlands, a 24/7 guard-gated community of 45 newly-built custom homes.