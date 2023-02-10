Christina in The Country left fans heartbroken in the most recent episode after she renovated a house for Dr. Jessica Waldron, to make it accessible as she suffered from ALS.

Unfortunately, Dr. Jessica Waldron sadly passed away before renovations were done. After a battle with ALS, Jessica died in November 2022. The finished renovations were shown to Christina in The Country viewers and were described as ‘exactly what Jessica would have wanted.’

We take a closer look into Dr. Jessica Waldron and what exactly ALS is.

Dr. Jessica Waldron suffered from ALS

Dr. Jessica Waldron was a Stanford-trained clinical psychologist and mom to two children.

People reports that Jessica was the sister-in-law of Christina’s best friend and publicist Cassie Schienle, who suggested the project to Christina when she moved to Tennessee from the coast.

Speaking on the episode after the renovations were complete, Christina said: “This is exactly what Jessica wanted, I can feel her presence in here.”

“Finishing this project was extremely difficult for everyone involved, but I’m just happy we were able to bring Jessica’s vision to life.”

What is ALS?

Mayo Clinic states that ALS, which stands for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis “is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.”

“ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in a limb or slurred speech. Eventually, ALS affects the control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe. There is no cure for this fatal disease.”

The site also states that doctors aren’t sure why the condition occurs, although they say some cases are inherited. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the disease.

Christina in The Country fans were left in tears

Fans took to Twitter to share their tributes to Jessica Waldron after the Christina in The Country episode.

One viewer tweeted: “Was not prepared to cry while watching Christina in The Country. So sad. Such a beautiful family. #ChristinaInTheCountry“

