And the Winner of HGTV's Rock The Block kitchen renovation is...













Rock The Block finally returned to our screens last night, and it sure was worth the wait.

The hit show is back with a bang, with the best bunch of contestants than ever before. This year, viewers get to watch iconic HGTV stars battle it out to create the best renovation possible.

The cast of season three consists of either partners, spouses, or siblings. Leslie David and Lyndsey Lamb, Dave and Jenny Marrs, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are the pairs competing, but who has what it takes to win the top spot?

Reality Titbit has all the details on the winner from the first episode – so if you haven’t caught up on Rock The Block yet, here is everything to get you up to speed…

CELEBRITY NEWS: Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo explained

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV BridTV 3993 Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV 839711 839711 center 22403

Who won the first episode?

In each episode, the stars will take part in a specific challenge, which will result in a winner each week. The winner of the challenge will receive extra cash for their renovation budget – which will have a huge impact on being crowned the overall champion.

Episode 1 of Rock The Block was titled ‘Kitchen Show’, and contestants had to renovate a kitchen to impress the judges.

The winners of the Kitchen renovation were Fixer To Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, and they won an additional $1,000 to their budget.

Dave and Jenny’s kitchen renovation

So, what exactly did Dave and Jenny do to deserve the crown for episode one?

The HGTV stars made use of the extra pantry, whilst creating more space in the house by removing the powder room. Dave and Jenny used ancient pieces to furnish the house, making it more unique than the rest.

The judges loved their idea for the kitchen, and it was a no-brainer then to call them the champions. Next week, the cash prize will increase by an additional $1000, so Dave and Jenny will have to keep it up if they want to add on to their budget even more.

SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP: Meet the judges of 2022

HGTV: More on Dave and Jenny

If you’re a HGTV lover, you’ll know how talented Dave and Jenny really are. They began Fixer to Fabulous back in 2019, bringing old houses back to life with their magic touch.

Their story began in 2002 when they met whilst working for Newell Brands, and they quickly became an item.

The pair have been married for almost seventeen years, as they tied the knot on the 2nd of April 2005. They have since had five children together, Luke, Charlotte, Sylvie, Nathan, and Ben.

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK EVERY MONDAY ON HGTV AT 9 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK