Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin have been entertaining us for two seasons as they renovate on Farmhouse Fixer, and they’re now taking their skills to compete in Rock The Block, but are the two married as fans ask if Jon is Kristina’s husband?

The pair have undeniable chemistry on screen, in Farmhouse Fixer, so it’s no wonder viewers may question their relationship. Viewers may have recognized Jon Knight from his days in the band New Kids On The Block during the 80s/90s. It seems he took a different career path after the band split, however, they do still come together for reunion tours, and the fire is definitely still inside him.

We take a look into the relationship between the two HGTV co-hosts.

Jon and Kristina compete in Rock The Block

Jon and Kristina recently appeared in Rock The Block where they gave their Colorado home the ultimate modern farmhouse makeover.

The pair are co-hosts and long-term friends and wanted to prove their home renovation skills go beyond Farmhouse Fixers.

Speaking to HGTV about being part of the show, Jon said: “I was excited and extremely nervous. I loved watching past seasons and thought, now I get to be a part of this.”

The pair impressed judges in the first episode ‘Kitchen Face Off’ where they impressed judges with their modern farmhouse kitchen. This earned them an extra $1000 for the following week.

Are Jon and Kristina from Farmhouse Fixer married?

No Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin are not married, contrary to popular belief.

In fact, Jon is married to his long-term boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. They got married at the time of the Covid 19 pandemic, and at the time of revealing their marriage had not celebrated fully.

Jon’s Farmhouse Fixer other half Kristina is also married to her husband Kirby, who she met on a construction site. They’ve been happily married for around 16 years.

Meet Farmhouse Fixer Jon Knight’s husband

Jonathan now goes by the name of Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez as he wed his husband Harley Knight-Rodriguez.

Harley is a fitness instructor at Barry’s Bootcamp, and the pair met in 2008. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jon revealed that they met while he was on tour.

“We were rehearsing the day I met him. He’s a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, so I would be with the band all day, then the only time I got to see him was to go take his class. I’d take his class then we’d go for dinner afterward. He’s been around from the beginning and seen [NKOTB’s comeback] morph into what it is today.”

It was Jon who proposed to Harley, during a African Safari.

Harley Knight-Rodriguez can be found on Instagram @harley.rodriguez, where followers can gush over cute pics of his pups, and keep up to date with the relationship.