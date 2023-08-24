Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are both gay, which leads to the all-important question: Are the guys on Bargain Block a couple? We explored their net worth and relationship.

As HGTV’s Bargain Block returns, Keith, Evan and Shea Hicks-Whitfield are back on our screens. Among all the chaos of building up a tattered, old home to brand new, there seems to be a romantic connection. And if you thought they were a couple, you’d be right. Together, they’ve made a fortune.

Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Are the guys on Bargain Block a couple?

Yes, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are a couple. Together, they moved to Detroit in 2017 after meeting on a dating website and decided to flip and sell homes.

Eventually, they were able to expand their design empire, adding eight more people to their team, Nine Design + Homes. The couple share a dog together called Belle.

Although they usually keep their relationship more private, they refer to each other as partners, both in love and in business. They spend most of their time working on house projects!

Bargain Block: Their net worth

The Bargain Block guys’ net worth is estimated to fall between $1.5 million and $5 million. They buy old homes for $1,000 and renovate them with a price tag of $40,000 to $45,000.

Furthermore, they sell the property within a range of $60,000 to $100,000, earning around $55,000 a house. Bargain Block aired on HGTV in October 2021, with the help of realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield.

Evan received both his bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Colorado at Boulder, while Keith has been in the renovation business for more than five years.

They celebrate a decade together

The Bargain Block guys celebrated ten years together in July. They’ve been engaged for six years but have no immediate plans to tie the knot as of August 2022, and simply enjoy being in a long relationship.

Ever the adventurers, the couple celebrated their milestone of 10 years together by climbing a mountain in Silverton, Colorado, which is their favorite place.

Keith and Evan were already a couple when they first made their debut on the network with Bargain Block and have since competed on Rock the Block hand-in-hand.

