Following its massive success, Windy City Rehab has returned for a second season – so who is the show’s star Ari Smejkal?

Alison Victoria is back for the second series of Windy City Rehab. The HGTV series follows the interior designer as she renovates rundown houses throughout her native city Chicago.

One of her co-stars is Ari Smejkal who is a familiar face from the first season.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Ari, including age, career and Instagram.

Who is Ari Smejkal?

Ari is a 56-year-old craftsman and consultant who specialises in furniture and interior design, He is the owner of Hammer Design Group.

According to his website, Ari grew up admiring the work of his father and grandfather and picked up woodworking at the age of 15.

His expertise and skills come have been passed down from generation to generation which started with Ari’s great grandfather who was a Czechoslovakian carpenter.

Ari’s oldest son Taner is following in his footsteps who also works as a carpenter.

Ari Smejkal: Education and career

Ari signed up to study Landscape Architecture (via Sophisticated Living Chicago) but during his studies, he already set up his own company with seven employees.

In 1983, he left university to focus on his own business full-time. Between 1993 and 1995, Ari’s Hammer Design Group was based in Barrington.

In 2008, the company moved to La Grange and opened a pop-up store in Portage, Michigan.

According to Hammer Design’s website, Ari and his employees have done a lot of commercial and residential projects. Some of their commercial projects include The Graduate Hotels in Minnesota, Built Burgers in LA, Big Vinny’s Chicago, and many others.

Outside of this, Ari is also a keen artist and has been commissioned to create unique pieces by many clients.

Follow Ari on Instagram

Following his stint on Windy City Rehab, Ari has amassed a large fan base on his Instagram profile.

He has 12.7k followers and regularly shares snaps from his professional gigs and TV appearances.

You can find Ari under the handle @hammerari.

