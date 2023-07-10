HGTV is joining the Barbie hype with its upcoming renovation show, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, so let’s meet the celebrity cast and host.

Pink is the color of summer 2023 thanks to the highly-anticipated premiere of Barbie the movie, and we’re not mad about it. Countless brands have partnered up with the iconic Mattel doll to release their own Barbie merch and HGTV is the only network bringing the Dreamhouse to life through the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

The home renovation channel has recruited its finest house flippers for the project, so let’s meet the famous faces.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge brings the plastic world to life

In honor of the film release, AirBnb is allowing four lucky fans the chance to stay in Barbie’s oceanside mansion in Malibu, California. The chances are slim, so HGTV has the answer to the dilemma: build your own.

Eight two-person teams made of HGTV’s renovation experts will be competing against each other to makeover a room within the same Southern Californian home. Of course, the theme is Barbie, so expect magenta-pink wallpaper, funky patterns, and the greatest closet you’ll ever see.

Celebrity judges will be declaring the winning designs, but the prize is ultimately awarded to one random Barbie superfan: a chance to stay inside the transformed home.

The design brief will specify a particular era for each room, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, an 80s glam bedroom, and a 70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den.

Barbie challenge trailer teases pink galore

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is making childhood dreams a reality as the trailer teases light-up dance floors, hat carousels, and a motorized kitchen island specifically for a pink blender. We’re convinced that even Barbie herself didn’t have these features.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse makeover start date confirmed

The four-part series will premiere on Saturday, July 16 at 8pm ET. The 90-minute premiere will introduce the first teams battling it out for a first-floor showdown, the press release writes.

Up first is real estate power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married To Real Estate) versus builder Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Food Network’s Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl).

They will visit the Mattel headquarters in Los Angeles, before designing the living room, entryway, and dining room.

Kitty Black Perkins, Barbie’s former chief designer of fashions and doll concepts, will be making a guest appearance in episode 1. Perkins is known for designing the first Black Barbie in 1979.

The synopsis of the remaining three episodes is unknown but HGTV promises to bring a major nostalgia hit.

You can watch or stream episodes upon release through HGTV and HBO Max. If you need us, we’ll be watching until the Barbie premiere on July 21.

Ashley Graham recruited as Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge host

HGTV has tapped model, entrepreneur, and brunette Barbie doll Ashley Graham as host.

“I cannot wait to see Barbie’s signature style get the life-sized treatment in an actual home,” the fashionista said. “She holds such a special place in my heart, especially since Mattel created a one-of-a-kind doll of me back in 2016. It feels like such a full circle moment now that I have a hand in the creation of her real-life Dreamhouse.”

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge judges are fashion and interior design experts

Fashion designer and Project Runway 2007 winner Christian Siriano; Black-ish actress Marsai Martin; interior decorator Jonathan Adler; and HGTV Design Star 2013 winner Tiffany Brooks are some of the celebrity judges offering their expertise.

Adler will serve as head judge, while Brooks and a weekly celebrity guest will be joining him.

Reports also claim there will be appearances by members of the Barbie movie cast.

Barbie challenge cast are the best of HGTV

To ensure the most jaw-dropping transformation, HGTV’s most notable renovation stars have been hand-picked for the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

“Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will deliver a unique, visually stunning payoff for millions of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV stars bring a treasured childhood icon to life,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV’s head of content.

Here is the full cast list and the teams:

Barbie movie’s demand for pink paint caused ‘worldwide shortage’

If you’ve seen the Barbie trailer and promotion posters. you’ll know that the doll’s signature pink hue is an ongoing theme. In fact, film production used so much paint that the movie’s designer, Sarah Greenwood admitted that the “world ran out of pink”.

The fluorescent shade was used to construct the lifesize versions of the Dreamhouse, as well as the entire plastic world – from street lights to roads.

That being said, the Greta Gerwig film wasn’t the only cause of the global shortage. While the movie wiped out the supply at Rosco, the paint company used by the film, the worldwide shortage was also partly due to wider global supply chain issues during covid-19.

“There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could – I don’t know if they can claim credit,” said Lauren Proud, Rosco’s vice president of global marketing. But she acknowledged: “They did clean us out on paint.”

Hopefully, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge had enough paint to cover the makeover.