











Bargain Block’s all-black house, from its kitchen counters to the living room wallpaper, left HGTV viewers worried about exactly how Keith and Evan would pull it off. However, the impressive results spoke for themselves.

The renovation duo buy properties for cheap before redesigning the entire home and selling it on for a profit. With the help of realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield doing the sales work, their efforts combine together as a team.

Wondering what happened to the black house? Just over a year on since the property made its debut, fans are still eager to find out an update on the renovated home. Let’s revisit exactly how it was improved.

Black house on HGTV’s Bargain Block

The black house on Bargain Block is a three bedroom 1100 square feet home with one bath. It was literally found completely empty and filled with wood, meaning the hosts had a lot of work to do.

It soon turned into a modern renovation, which they gave an all-black interior, gold accents, butcher block countertops, and a marble backsplash, and was bought for $99K. Several clients were interested after an open house.

Described on the show as “part art deco, part Harlem Renaissance”, the unique home had been on the market for a while, with the buyers accepting $22K to purchase initially. So they made a $77K profit!

Bargain Block’s weird house sold

The black house isn’t the only memorable property that featured on Bargain Block. A totally opposite home, filled with vibrant colours, made for an unforgettable episode after the abandoned home was bought for just $1,000.

According to Zillow, the ‘weird’ home sold on November 10th 2021 at $110,900. It was first listed on August 14, 2020 with a selling price of $5,600, at which we can assume the Bargain Block boys bought the house.

A year later, on August 6th 2021, they listed the house for sale after flipping it at a 1953% increase. Based on Detroit’s west side, the home is an “instant mood-lifter” with its orange kitchen and floral bathroom design.

View Instagram Post

Where is HGTV’s Bargain Block location?

Bargain Block is filmed in Detroit, where the hosts purchase homes for cheap. Keith and Evan have also opened a new retail location for their store, Nine Design + Homes, situated on 21612 Grand River Ave in Detroit.

Each of the show’s episode features the designer-builder duo working on a new property in one of Detroit’s neighbourhood. Detroit is one of the most developed and populated cities in Michigan.

Seeing their passion for home renovations in Detroit, many fans wonder if the duo is a native of the city. But Keith was born and raised in Texas, while Evan is from South Dakota. They both lived in Denver, Colorado, previously.

WATCH BARGAIN BLOCK ON HGTV EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK