Battle on the Beach 2022 cast includes father-son duo and a real estate guru













HGTV‘s Battle on the Beach is back in 2022 for its second season. Renovation duos have been selected to take part in the competition show which kicked off on June 5th. The couples are led by HGTV stars who give as much guidance as they can in order for their reno team to bag the cash price of $50,000.

Battle on the Beach 2022 was filmed at Surfside Beach, Texas and the builds are bigger than ever before. So, let’s find out more about the duos who take part in the six episodes across season 2 and get to know the Battle on the Beach 2022 cast.

Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

What is the Battle on the Beach budget?

Three renovation teams of two are given three identical houses to transform on HGTV’s Battle on the Beach.

The team that increases the value of the house the most wins $50,000.

With the help of their HGTV mentor, the duos have to complete weekly renovation challenges in their 1,500-square-foot seaside home.

Each reno couple has an $80,000 renovation budget.

Meet the Battle on the Beach 2022 cast

Ready to face judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of Renovation Island are the three Battle on the Beach teams.

Giving the competition series all they’ve got in 2022 are father and son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers. They run Chambers Development LLC. Find the duo on Instagram @stunningrenovations.

The second team on the show is real estate investor Jacqueline Matoza and contractor Wally Remaley. Find Jacqueline on IG @jacqueline.matoza.

Last, but not least, married couple Corey and Paige Cyr of Cyriously Living are taking part in the show. They hail from Alberta, Canada. See their work on Instagram @cyriously.living.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Meet the rival designers

The Battle on the Beach 2022 cast is made up of the competing teams and HGTV stars and judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler.

But, there are also three more important people to the show who give their professional opinions to the teams throughout the series.

The rival designers on Battle on the Beach are Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab, Ty Pennington from Rock the Block and Build it Forward‘s Taniya Nayak.

