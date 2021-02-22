What is Ben and Erin Napier's net worth? Salary of Home Town hosts explored!











Ben and Erin Napier are best known for hosting HGTV’s Home Town series. So, how much does the couple earn? What’s their net worth?

The renovation series showcases the talents of Ben and Erin, as they completely transform homes into places of paradise.

Each of them come with their own set of skills, such as Erin’s graphic design background, and Ben’s building and woodwork experience.

So, what is Ben and Erin Napier’s net worth? What are their salaries?

Who are Ben and Erin Napier?

They are a presenting and renovator duo on HGTV’s Home Town.

Ben and Napier are a married couple, who run Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store together.

Artist Erin has a degree in graphic design, while Ben is a woodworker and entrepreneur with a degree in history.

They are parents to daughter Helen, and have been married for 12 years.

I want to move to Laurel, Mississippi. For real. Like, I want to be friends with Erin and Ben Napier and I want to live in that cute little town so badly. — Sydney Hayne (@syd_arden) February 15, 2021

Home Town salaries explored

A confirmed salary for the Home Town hosts has not been revealed, but we have found out the usual pay cheque amounts given to HGTV presenters.

Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna reportedly make around $30,000 per episode, as reported by Business Insider.

So, it’s likely that Ben and Erin receive a similar pay cheque, due to the five-season success of the renovation series.

Aside from their HGTV income, the couple is thought to make a significant amount from running their business.

I love ‘HomeTown’ with Erin and Ben Napier! Their style is amazing and Erin is so cute! Can they remodel a home for me too? #HGTVHomeTown — Steph (@stephdiaz) January 11, 2021

What is Ben and Erin Napier’s net worth?

$5 million

It has been reported that other HGTV couples, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper, have a net worth of at least $5 million.

Reports state married couple Ben and Erin have acquired most of their combined net worth from HGTV.

Their income is expected to grow even over the coming years, as reported by Celebrity Family.

