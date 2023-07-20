Ben Napier’s weight loss has debuted on Erin Napier’s Instagram. So, how much weight did Ben Napier lose and what did he do?! Fans beg the Home Town star to share his fitness secrets…

HGTV couple Erin and Ben Napier are celebrating after the woodworker showed off his new body in a tight-fitting suit. Erin shared the transformation look in an Instagram video and her followers are going wild over the almost unrecognizable man. Erin said her husband’s mission has been “accomplished” after one year.

Ben Napier’s weight loss

Ben set out to lose weight ahead of his shoulder surgery in March, in order for him to sleep better and lower his blood pressure. After some extreme dedication and commitment, he’s only gone and achieved his weight goals.

After Erin Napier shared his transformation, one fan wrote: “Maybe Ben should share how he did this! Many men need encouragement and not nagging!” Another said: “Good for him! Amazing! Hope his shoulder has completely healed.”

It was in March 2023 that HGTV viewers began to notice Ben’s body transformation. He has lost 65 lb (29 kg) and had dropped 55 lb since Helen his daughter arrived, as his two children are his main motivations.

How did Ben lose weight?

Ben decided to take care of himself by eating healthier and living an overall better lifestyle. In March, Erin proudly shared that her husband lost 65 pounds on Twitter, as he posed next to Jay Leno in a car garage.

Shedding the weight was largely due in part to his fitness routine, consisting of cardio and lifting weights. He started his day bright and early at 4.30 am before playing basketball in the backyard every morning.

Ben started a new fitness regimen on a Home Town episode in January 2022. The show documented one of his intense workout sessions with Clark, Erin’s older brother who is a physical therapist.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

He can now ‘sleep better’ on his back

Erin revealed that Ben has accomplished his message to sleep better, following his health journey and major shoulder surgery. Ben underwent surgery to have his rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off and cartilage trimmed.

While he recovered, a new season of Home Town aired on television. Erin revealed on Twitter that, since filming the season 7 episode titled, The Clock Stars Now, with clients Chance and Emily, her husband lost 65 pounds.

Throughout the years, Ben has been very open about his fluctuating weight. In March, Erin wrote on Instagram: “Somehow, despite having a torn rotator cuff, [… Ben] has been building a gym in the barn and lost many pounds.”