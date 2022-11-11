









Many HGTV viewers will remember lead contractor Bobby Prothero from Rehab Addict. He worked alongside Ryan Sawtelle and Nicole Curtis on many seasons of the show. After knowing each other for years, Nicole and Bobby became like family. Nicole also shared a special bond with his late daughter, Tessa.

Rehab Addict star Bobby returns to screens alongside Nicole in 2022 on HGTV spin-off series Rehab Addict Rescue. Let’s take a look at Bobby’s time on Rehab Addict, his life after the show, and his Instagram…

Nicole met Bobby in 2015

In a Facebook post from June 2017, Nicole said she had known Bobby for two years. Bobby and Nicole appeared on Rehab Addict along with Nicole’s former partner, Ryan.

Bobby appeared on Rehab Addict in 2017 and 2018, per IMDb, and now he’s back on the spin-off Rescue show in 2022.

Bobby is a childhood cancer advocate

Anyone who watched Rehab Addict season 8 will have known Bobby lost his daughter, Tessa, to cancer in 2017. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2013.

A Go Fund Me page was set up to raise funds for Tessa’s treatment but, sadly, that same month Tessa passed away aged just nine on June 17, 2017.

Her obituary read: “She didn’t ‘lose’ her battle. She ‘won’ four years of her life while diagnosed with stage four cancer.”

Rehab Addict’s contractor is back

Speaking to TV Insider in 2018 about season 8, Nicole said: “In this season we lost Tessa as well. She was battling cancer and we didn’t expect her to die so suddenly. I have two sons, but Tessa was like my daughter. This season was really hard to edit without us all bawling our eyes out.”

Bobby and Nicole have been away from the cameras for a couple of years, but fans are happy to see them both back with Rehab Addict Rescue in 2022.

Bobby writes on his Instagram page that he has become an advocate for childhood cancer. He also shares posts on the ‘gram related to the HGTV show and it’s lovely to hear he “loves his job.” Bobby enjoys sharing snaps of his handicraft on IG as well as some hilarious dance videos.

He has almost 4K followers on Instagram and writes in his bio: “Just your normal big-eared, fun-lovin’, hard-workin’, family lovin’, childhood cancer advocatin’ guy. #liveliketessa.” Bobby can be found at @bobbyprothero.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website.

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support.

