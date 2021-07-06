Who is Boss on Celebrity IOU? Meet Kevin Hart's friend on Instagram!











Boss is actor Kevin Hart’s friend, who he decided to surprise with a completely new home renovation on HGTV’s Celebrity IOU.

The series has featured several top-rated celebrities, from Kris Jenner and LeAnn Rimes, to name two stars who gave thanks to friends this season.

With help from Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, each celebrity on the show chooses someone they want to show gratitude or support for.

Boss appears on the July 5th episode, where Kevin Hart transforms his life by giving him an entire new renovation. His Instagram is incoming…

LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek BridTV 3002 LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek 815996 815996 center 22403

Celebrity IOU: Who is Boss?

Ron “Boss” Everline is Kevin Hart’s fitness trainer and friend.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur and motivator is currently a father-of-one, and has another baby on the way.

He is also the chief fitness and business ambassador for C4 Energy, a sports nutrition brand, who he has worked with for five years.

His three rules when it comes to fitness are:

Be consistent

Never sacrifice

When you can’t do something, admit it

Building the beef is an essential part of the demo process. 😤😂 Don't miss @KevinHart4real on Monday night's new episode of #CelebIOU. Watch it at 9|8c on HGTV or stream it same day on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/9bO30yoZiX — HGTV (@hgtv) July 4, 2021

Kevin Hart surprises Boss on Celebrity IOU

Kevin wanted to give heartfelt thanks to Boss, who has been helping him through his recovery from a critical injury.

To do this, he decided to transform his friend’s backhouse into a sleek man cave, with the help of Jonathan and Drew to give Boss a stylish space.

Hoping that he will use it as a place to relax with friends, Kevin gets stuck into the renovation work, despite never having done any demolition before.

At one point, he actually tries to pull down a cabinet but ends up hanging off it without his legs touching the floor!

Meet Boss on Instagram

Boss is loved up with Dominique Breanna, who he has a son with.

With 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Boss is no stranger to several fitness fanatics, who he motivates daily.

Advising people to “just train the mind”, as the “body will follow” in his bio, he is usually promoting fitness products or working out in the gym.

When he’s not busy spending time with family, he usually trains athletes and well-known celebrities, such as Kevin Hart.

