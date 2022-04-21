Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt master building up 'million-dollar' dream fortune













Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are masters of building perfect homes on 100 Day Dream Home, and they’ve now built a net worth rumoured to be in the millions.

They say don’t mix business with pleasure but Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have proved otherwise. It comes after their success on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home. The couple are not only experts in home improvement, but they can get the job down in 100 days or less. That’s pretty impressive since they’re knocking entire homes down.

The show aired its pilot in July 2019 and officially began in February 2020, so the Kleinschmidt’s have only been reality stars for just over two years. But if they’re working at their lighting speed, you can consider them ten years in showbiz, making their net worth unsurprising.

How did Brian and Mika become business partners?

Brian and Mika knew each since their high school days but only reconnected a decade after. It was love at first sight for Brian, who hoped to attend homecoming with her, but had his friend ask Mika on his behalf. Unfortunately, she rejected the invitation.

The 39-year-old went on to marry his first wife, Ericka Dunlap, who he appeared alongside on The Amazing Race.

A future in construction and house-flipping was evident from a young age. He often worked on weekend projects with his father and grandfather.

After graduating from the University of Central Florida, he started flipping homes on his own. However, due to the 2008 housing crash, he resorted to opening a gym chain, Anytime Fitness, in 2011.

Coincidentally, Mika also worked in the fitness industry and eventually joined Anytime Fitness; the pair married in 2015.

In 2016, Mika became a real estate agent for the now-closed Your Total Realty, making it a perfect match with Brian’s building passion, leading to the birth of their company, Dirt2Design, in August 2020.

What is Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt’s net worth?

The reality duo have an estimated $1.5 million net worth, as per Distractify.

With the popularity of 100 Day, their reality stardom shows no signs of stopping. It’s likely that season 4 will be in the works. Combine that with their success on Rock The Block and the business from Dirt2Design, their earnings are likely to increase.

Brian has come a long way since he saved for several years to garner $200,000 for Anytime Fitness’ launch.