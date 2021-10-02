Who is Selling The Big Easy host Brittany Picolo-Ramos' husband?











Brittany Picolo-Ramos may be helping individuals and couples find their dream homes, but she also has a love life of her own.

The second season is back, which sees her helping potential homebuyers to find their perfect property to live at, in historic New Orleans.

Real estate expert Brittany and her full-service agency get to work on Selling The Big Easy, with new episodes launching from October 1st.

Some viewers may be wondering who the host’s husband is, their relationship timeline, and whether she has given birth to their baby yet.

Who is Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ husband?

Brittany has been married to Marcos Ramos for 15 years.

Both in the same industry, he owns the real estate agency that the HGTV host works for, namely Godwyn Realty.

The couple are currently expecting a child – their second!

They both met her a month before the Katrina hurricane, in July 2005.

Brittany and Marcos are thought to have instantly fell in love with each other, and got engaged after three months.

More beautiful NOLA homes and more Brittany Picolo-Ramos! 🙌 Don't miss the return of #SellingTheBigEasy Friday night at 9|8c and 9:30|8:30c on HGTV. pic.twitter.com/vXkDN6U6DY — HGTV (@hgtv) September 30, 2021

Get to know the HGTV host’s beau

Marcos is the managing director and broker of Godwyn Realty.

Having started his real estate career in 2015, he has quickly become one of New Orleans’ most trusted and successful brokers.

He launched the company in October 2019, after working as the Director of Operations for The Picolo-Ramos Team from 2015 to 2019.

He started working with Brittany in 2015 and oversaw the rise in sales of their team, from $14,000,000 in sales in 2015, to over $31,000,000 by 2018!

They got engaged when Brittany was 20 and Marcos was 19 years old.

Brittany and Marcos were then married a year later!

When is the couple’s due date?

The HGTV host revealed their second daughter is due in November 2021.

Brittany and Marcos are already parents to one daughter.

Now, they are expecting again, after experiencing several years of infertility, which she revealed in an announcement made in May 2021.

She wrote:

After 6 years of trying and 2 miscarriages, we honestly had lost all hope and stopped trying to get pregnant. Marco said there was no way I was pregnant because we had tried and failed for so long that he felt it was impossible, but for me I was taking the test purely to prove that I wasn’t crazy and being dramatic, but honestly was not expecting a positive test!

