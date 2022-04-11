Building Roots: Filming location, plot and hosts explored













This year we have seen a few of our favourite HGTV shows come to an end. However, like all things, ones beginning’s end becomes ones new beginning, as there is a brand new renovation show ready to hit out screens.

Building Roots is the name of the new show which premiered on the 10th of April 2022 on HGTV. The show will star husband-and-wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier.

Reality Titbit have explored everything you need to know about Building Roots, including the plot, filming location and all about Ben and Cristi!

What is Building Roots?

If you’re a lover of all things renovation, HGTV is the place to be. The American television channel has premiered yet another home renovation show called Building Roots.

Building Roots will showcase Ben and Cristi’s latest builds, designs and renovations on stunning properties. During last nights premiere, the couple renovated their client’s home in the mountains by updating the home to give the buyers a stunning view of the great outdoors of Texas.

Cristi said in the trailer for the new show: “We’re following our dreams and pursuing the unimaginable when it comes to home design”, so we’re sure the pair have a lot in store for us…

Where is Building Roots filmed?

Building Roots began filming during June 2021, where they began production for the show in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Pagosa Springs is the perfect location for a renovation show, as it offers something a little different to the rest.

The location is set in a beautifully scenic and natural environment, so viewers won’t be short of picturesque backdrops. Ben and Cristi live in Pagosa Springs themselves, which is apparently a known town for second-home owners.

The couple pick clients and properties who live within a 100-mile radius to feature on Building Roots. They also own their home renovation business here, which is called Root Design Co.

Get to know the Building Roots hosts

If you want to get to know the new HGTV hosts better before diving into the show, Reality Titbit have got your back.

Born in 1977, Ben graduated from Western Colorado University with a degree in Recreation Business and Service Industry. He isn’t the only brains in the family, as Cristi also attended Austin University, where she graduated in 1995. She has also worked at Women Infants and Children and a medical institute, before deciding on her big career change in 2003.

Ben and Cristi began their home renovation company back in 2004, in Austin, Texas. As every business has to start somewhere, the pair had their first office in their living room. However, this had to change, and the couple moved to a 100-year-old Victorian home in Colorado, which they still live in today.

The pair also have four children together, who they both boast about regularly across their Instagram accounts, so their home definitely doesn’t get lonely!

