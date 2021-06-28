What is the Caerula Mar Club resort? Inside Renovation Island location!











HGTV’s Renovation Island sees the Baeumler family try to turn around an abandoned resort, and turn it in to the Caerula Mar Club.

It has been the project of Bryan and his wife Sarah, who moved their family to the picturesque location with hopes to make it their own.

For the first time a HGTV show has ever opened its filming location to the public, the family brought to life the beautiful resort for all to see.

The Caerula Mar Club resort has been watched by viewers, while the Baeumlers have been documenting their journey. And it sure is incredible.

Fans react to Caerula Mar Club resort

HGTV viewers have been hoping to escape from watching the screen, and step foot onto the real sand of Caerula Mar Club.

Since Renovation Island opened, it has been a popular resort, and one to tick off the bucket list for many fans.

One viewer wrote: “I think I should book a trip to #RenovationIsland.”

Another said: “Sarah and Brian did a wonderful job especially for 2 people who have never owned a resort! Love them both. BRAVO!”

“Watching #RenovationIsland on HGTV. I need to go to this resort”, one fan wrote on Twitter.

So my travel list is getting longer Wetumpka, AL, Laurel, MS & Caerula Mar Club in the Bahamas #HGTV #HomeTownTakeover — madebytashalarae (@madebytashalar1) June 7, 2021

What is the Caerula Mar Club resort?

The Caerula Mar Club resort is a boutique beachfront resort, located on the South Andros island in The Bahamas.

It sits on secluded acres of oceanfront property, and has 18 clubhouse suites, four private villas and three dining concepts.

For those visiting, the HGTV location is situated five minutes from the Congo Town Airport in South Andros.

When staying at the resort, guests can have complimentary use of paddle-boards, kayaks and snorkel equipment!

Friday Feature! Meet Caerula Mar Club, our Bahamas partner 😍



This gorgeous beachfront resort is located on the island of South Andros. Bryan & Sarah Baeumler naturally chose luxury Haven mattresses when furnishing the suites and villas. Sleep in comfort, wake up in paradise! pic.twitter.com/IAxZ6MpthR — Haven Sleep Co. (@havensleepco) April 9, 2021

Inside the Caerula Mar Club resort

It offers à la carte dining and beverage options, as well as bespoke dining experiences that are all available for a fee.

Caerula Mar Club resort has three dining areas: Switcha, a whimsical café and smoothie bar, Driffs, a poolside and oceanfront bar, and lunch location and Lusca, a Caribbean-inspired fine dining restaurant.

And for those who enjoy adventuring or relaxing, there are areas for yoga and meditation, as well as sailing, snorkelling, diving and fishing.

The resort also has a fitness centre, bicycles to explore the area, and a resort-style spa session for relaxation.

Only those aged 12 years old and above can enter the resort.

