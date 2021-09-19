Who is Reno My Rental's Carmeon Hamilton? Husband, IG and age











Premiering on HGTV and Discovrey Plus on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, Reno My Rental is a brand new show featuring Carmeon Hamilton.

Teaching people how to make spaces their own with her interior design knowledge, let’s find out more about Reno My Rental host Carmeon Hamilton. Her husband, Instagram, career and age explored.

Who is Carmeon Hamilton?

Reno My Rental star Carmeon Hamilton is an interior designer and content creator who’s based in Memphis.

Carmeon writes on her website that she’s also an “environmental curator, merchandising consultant, blogger and content creator behind the brand, Nubi Interiors.”

She has a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and now she’s the face of a new interior design-based TV show.

What is Reno My Rental?

Reno My Rental is a home-renovation show which was filmed in 2021 in and around Memphis.

Hosting the six-episode series is Carmeon Hamilton who won HGTV’s Design Star: The Next Gen in 2020.

Reno My Rental kicks off its first two episodes on September 18th.

What happened to Carmeon Hamilton’s husband?

In August 2021, Carmeon took to Instagram to share with her followers that her husband had tragically passed away.

She wrote: “It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an intoxicated driver while on his motorcycle yesterday afternoon.”

Carmeon took to Instagram Live on September 17th to thank her Memphis community for supporting the show but said that it was a “weird time”. Her husband’s memorial service was held just a week before Carmeon’s show launched.

Many people took to Twitter to support Carmeon in the launch of her new show: “Please watch!!! My friend past away a few weeks ago in a motorcycle cycle accident. This is his wife. Please watch and support her debut show!!!!“

