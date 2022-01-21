Christina Haack’s hefty salary is the only reason anyone would work with their Ex











Christina Haack may not have scored a happy ending with Tarek El Moussa (they’re now divorced), but the salary she earns by working alongside him on Flip or Flop makes it all worth it.

They work together to renovate homes before listing them for a hopeful profit, which leaves some HGTV viewers completely bamboozled. Many have been wondering how anyone works with their ex, let alone for a TV show.

We’ve seen her potential salary figures though, and let’s put it this way: Christina has absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to her finances. That explains how she can afford to live in a gorgeous Tennessee home!

What is Christina’s Flip or Flop salary?

Christina gets paid more than $1million per year, thanks to her fame on Flip or Flop and further HGTV shows. In 2019, she began appearing on a new series Christina on the Coast, which only increased her yearly salary.

By season three, Christina and co-star Tarek El Moussa’s pay per episode was raised to $40,000 in total, adding to roughly $600,000 per season. She was paid $50,000 per episode by the time she landed her own spin-off show.

However, the the clients on her spin-off do not receive all of the renovations for free. It is worth remembering that both Christina and Tarek spend a lot of their money purchasing properties, hoping to earn a profit are they are sold.

Tarek and Christina be flipping these houses to perfection. last nights episodes were good, especially the second one. the 12 foot island and on suite bathroom came out great #FlipOrFlop — ↳ 𝕜𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕟𝕠𝕧𝕒 (@SoulGlitch94_) January 14, 2022

The HGTV star’s 2022 net worth and home

Christina has a $25million net worth as of 2022, and owns a family home in Nashville, Tennessee. According to public real estate records, she paid $2.5 million for the house.

The 5,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home had only been on the market for a day when Christina suddenly snatched it up – and guess what? She didn’t need to make renovations!

Surrounded by 24 wooded acres at the end of a private driveway, the property is considered her vacation home. And her fortune is only highlighted by the fact she also owns a ew $10.3 million beachfront house in Dana Point, California.

With two multi-million dollar homes under her belt, it’s no secret that her wealth is helping her live a very comfortable, incredibly glamorous lifestyle, alongside fiance Josh Hall.

Time for me to swoon over Tarek and Christina’s interactions. #FlipOrFlop — cuffee stan account 🦂 (@AyeEmCee) January 14, 2022

Christina and Tarek are exes

Although the duo are appearing on Flip or Flop together for season 10, they’re simply business partners rather than anything more. Christina and Tarek were previously married and also had children.

However, they began divorce proceedings in 2017. The former couple co-parents their two children and, of course, they have a work relationship due to Flip or Flop!

And as we can see, the salary they are earning seems to be worth it for any awkwardness. We have even seen them have heated arguments when deciding on the colour and design schemes for properties.

Christina is now happily engaged to fiance Josh Hall, while Tarek is married to Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae El Moussa. As they have both moved on, it’s likely that each of them are so happy that there is no tension.

