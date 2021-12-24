Christina Haack’s towering height over Flip or Flop co-stars is down to one thing











Flip or Flop sees Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa renovate homes on HGTV. But there is one thing majorly distracting viewers – and that’s Christina’s towering height. But she has a secret fashion hack…

Like many reality TV stars working in the real estate sector, whether that’s Selling Sunset stars listing properties worth millions of dollars or Christina fixing up a property, they usually have one thing in common.

It’s the main reason they look SO tall while cameras film them looking effortlessly glamorous. But it’s no secret that Christina Haack naturally sees the world from higher up than the average female in America anyway.

What is Christina Haack’s real height?

Christina stands at a height of 5 ft 9, which is more than the USA female average of 5 ft 4.

She looks just as tall as her co-workers when filming for Flip or Flop, which has many fans questioning how tall she is.

However, there is one main fashion accessory which elevates her natural height even more…

However, there’s a reason for her tallness

Christina towers over her co-stars on HGTV because she is usually wearing heels! Like many reality TV stars killing it in the real estate industry, she tends to look just that little bit more sassy when she wears high shoes.

At home though, it’s a different story. She is usually wearing comfy flats or ugg slippers. In general, Christina wears a lot less make-up and less dressy outfits when she’s not appearing on cameras.

However, the heels do come out a lot, which make her look even taller, at around 5 ft 10 or 11.

Whether she’s off to a party with fiance Josh Hall in brown heeled boots, or filming for her other show Christina on the Coast, the reality star doesn’t go too long without elevating her height.

Her co-host’s height revealed

Christina’s ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa is 6 ft 1, so although he is clearly quite a lot taller than her, their heights don’t look much different when she’s in her heels.

His new wife Heather Rae Young is much smaller, at a height of 5 ft 4.

